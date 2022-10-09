Hello again. I know I know, two self-articles in two days. I’m not a narcissist, I just write lengthy pieces and this is part two of the introduction. Mondays will be where my regular Op-Ed pieces will land for the foreseeable future.
Though I’m a lifelong Valley-ite and I’ve been around enough that lots of people here know me, admittedly, I’ve only ever stepped in the spotlight if I felt I had to because no one else was stepping up.
If I dislike the spotlight, why write about myself? Because I think, if you’re anything like I am as an IV Press reader – like I also was as a child reading IVP – you too might have a healthy curiosity about things, including the new editor. Well I don’t just look like Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, I can do some of the voices too … but I digress.
As a child born and raised in El Centro, I grew up reading the “Funnies” in this, my hometown newspaper. I first appeared in IVP around fifth grade, when my favorite and most impactful teacher – Carolyn Sechrist, formerly of the El Centro orchestra programs before retiring – got in touch with IV Press to tout me as her student, apparently only one of two students to do both the public string orchestra and band programs (the other before me being Central’s Renee Baker).
I appeared again that same year in a trumpet workshop photo with a then-member of professional Mariachi Sol de México and future member of Sol, my childhood best friend, Willie Acuña.
Being “in the paper” as a kid didn’t push me towards journalism, but it did, in a way, start my relationship with IVP.
Fast forward through my years in MLK Jr. Elementary, Wilson Junior High, and graduating Southwest High School, and off to IVC I went. I continued my general Ed and concentration in music with a stint at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, studying mariachi there before I did another year at IVC. I transferred to a little private college non-tri-staters don’t know called Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Staff Reporter for the IV Press was my first job out of college. I later worked for IVROP, The Southern Cross newspaper (as the Imperial Valley reporter), and I’ve been working for The Desert Review the past few years. I also wrote sporadically for IV Alive Magazine and the National Catholic Register of Kansas City.
I have learned mostly positive things in my news career, which I hope shine through the lens of my writings, positive attitude, and the hard work ethic I learned expressly from my beloved but deceased father, former employment-training director, Roy A. Flores Sr.
Yet some of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in the news biz have come from readers, my news sources, and the community at-large, after a bit of self-reflection.
As much as I may complain about our desert heat (proving I’m a local), I care about this Valley. I was in local bands, orchestras, and mariachis. I played in string quartets, churches, and TAPS on trumpet for veteran funerals and 9-11 memorials (Sept. 11, 2001 occurring my high school senior year).
While I am about to become even more busy than I was juggling three newspapers, three mariachi bands, one reggae band, and family life as a local reporter, becoming Editor of IV Press is a bit of a surreal, but good, feeling.
It feels like a homecoming of sorts to me, and I feel like Peter Parker.
Like Parker in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, I’m new to this role and I’m learning how to develop my “powers.” I thought Homecoming was a great movie because Tom Holland’s Peter Parker ultimately learned to do it on his own and become his own man.
Generally, Spider-Man’s constant needing to adjust on the fly (punny), self-confidence as Spidey but consistent self-assessment as Peter, drawing on strength from those around him in team-ups, and always trying to do the right thing to serve the public is why he is my favorite superhero, along with Captain America and Superman. (“I’m no Superman,” more like a Scrub.)
I know three live-action Spider-men later it’s a bit cliché, but I really do believe “With great power comes great responsibility.”
I thank those that have already been so kind to me about becoming editor for helping make my return to IV Press a kind of happy homecoming. Busy, but happy.
All in all, I’m really just one of you.
