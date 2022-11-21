ROMAN'S WRITINGS: What it is to be thankful

Giving thanks. If I’m being honest, sometimes with my nose so close to the grindstone and my mind in the doldrums of the little hurdles or various roadblocks I come across daily, it’s hard for me to see the forest for the trees, which is even harder to do when you live in a flat, dusty desert. The reality is though, there are plenty of things to be thankful for in my life.
I’m thankful for my mother. Not only did she give me life but she’s been a strong yet gentle loving force in my life every single step of the way, even when I’m irritable from long days of work or impatient because I have places to get to in a short amount of time. We joke among our family sometimes that she’s a Saint, but that’s honestly a very fair assessment.
I’m thankful for my brother. Even though we’ve had a rocky relationship at times throughout the years because of his bi-polar and other physical conditions, I wouldn’t be the same person without him. He thinks he’s a burden to the family but he’s not, and I love him as my brother. Despite his negative attitudes to the cards life has dealt him, I wish I were a better friend to him sometimes.
I’m thankful for my sister. Her independence at a young age and the way she’s always been a go-getter with regards to her career is inspiring to me. She probably doesn’t know it but she’s someone — along with my dad — who I’ve always looked up to in life. The way she has allowed God to enter her life now that she’s an adult is even more inspiring.
And I’m thankful for the obstacles … maybe not so much the daily minor annoyances that pile up well in my “impatience” column, but the things that are hard to quantify.
I’m thankful for the freedom of speech I finally have as an editor in this column; a freedom of speech I rarely ever had as a reporter. Even though people may not like the truths I say in here, the truths I’ve said in group chats, or in general, I am thankful that even though I may lose friends at least my conscience is clear that I told the truth; whether people like it or not is a secondary thing. You can choose to read this or not, that’s the beauty of it. I believe true friends tell you truths, even when they’re hard to hear or take in.
I am thankful for new beginnings, not just in my career but also in my personal life. There’s another new re-beginning I’d like to get going again once I figure out how to work it in my schedule (so this is my callout to you: personal trainers and future gym buddies).
I’m thankful for my small chances at escapism in performing music, watching movies, or playing the very, very occasional video game. Reuniting with old friends in string quartets or joining with newer friends in mariachi is always fun. No matter how much of a Grinch I may be going into those things I always find the small joys in it in the moment, and I am thankful afterward, even if only internally or later on in prayer.
I’m thankful for my faith. Though I am a lowly, sinful person at least I know God listens to my contrite repentances – many and often though they are – and He guides me when I ask Him for help. It just takes an open ear and getting out of your own way; something it’s taken me years to learn. I can’t fully explain the re-energizing I get from going to church, but I’m thankful and appreciative of it. (“Eucharist” actually means “thanksgiving” by the way.)
And I’m thankful when my escapisms and faith meet in the same place, or my work and friends blend together out of pure coincidental timing. Music ministry and touring with the Celebrant Singers in the past was amazing. Watching “The Chosen” season 3 openers in theaters this past weekend hit me in the heart and mind, as was seeing a show VIP respond to a text even though we haven’t chatted in a while.
Being able to do an article on my childhood best friend for his amazing accomplishments feels rewarding, even for me (vicarious living I guess/being happy for my friend). Giving small forms of recognition through articles gives me a sense of reassurance that I’m doing the right thing — that, even as hard as the job is sometimes, I’m where I’m supposed to be for now.
For all these things and many other things, I am thankful.
