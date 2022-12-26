ROMAN'S WRITINGS: What's in a day? What's in a babe?

As I sit here in a vacant IVP office building just three days away from Christmas, half-wondering if my work companions have already begun to enjoy the holidays with their families, I can’t help but think of gifts.
Not of consumerism and more Christmas shopping I could be doing, getting things family members might not need but want, and not thinking of the impulse buys I usually succumb to (my dad was always big on “after Christmas sales,” lol), but thinking of just that … what is a gift?
If you read yesterday’s Opinion page you saw Jim Shinn’s take on what a gift is, and I have to agree, yet I think with his years of experience on me he’s mastered the art of “looking at the glass half full” much better than me. I tend to just see an empty glass. I wink my right eye, it’s half full. I wink again with my left, it’s half empty. I blink with both eyes and it’s full. I blink again and it’s empty.
When I know I should be counting my blessings – and I do in my most luminous moments – sometimes I realize the way I see the world (though it makes me fit for a news job) is a bit of a curse.
I see the presents I got my family and am happy – perhaps even joyful – to be giving to them, but I can’t help by think of the void left during the holidays by my father no longer being with us on this plane of existence. (Then I think of what the Christmas party must be like in Heaven for him and I’m happier.)
I use new methods to bring back old family traditions that we no longer do, like making dozens of my mom’s (best) tamales, or brownies or cookies in the oven (our oven has been busted I don’t know how long), finding a nice baker willing to sell fresh goodies on Christmas Eve. I’m sure I’ll be happy to eat these delectables with my immediates, but I’ll always long for those days of innocence when I used to get bored spreading masa on husks and sneaking some bites of chile colorado carne pre-actual-tamale-time.
I remember the excitement I had being (…10?) a youngster, waiting up for Santa and being happy to hear my sister unloading a big Ninja Turtles tabletop hockey present, but also the disappointment as my (even then) sleuthiness had me sneaking a peak at the tag and reading “From: Santa,” and subsequently asking the next morning “Why does the tag say that when I heard you and your boyfriend bring it in last night?” (This wasn’t quite how I asked it because I had more tact when I was younger/less jaded.)
Having a mind of an Ebenezer Scrooge that constantly wrestles with my Tiny Tim heart is a bit ludicrous, especially since the adult me is somewhere in between the two.
I think my problem is, like most people, I don’t focus enough on what’s really important: The Christ in “Christ-mas.”
Christmas is not just ONE day folks, haven’t you heard the tune? TWELVE days of Christmas (at least! 14 for some, 16 for others, 21 for still others, depending).
My point is, Christmas is not just some excuse to eat, drink and be merry with the family a month later after celebrating a rose-colored-glasses version of a historical event where the almost-national-bird is slaughtered but one is pardoned in the nation’s capital. Nor is it some ball dropping in a cold-as-heck overhyped and overpopulated event in Times Square. Still it is not a way-too-built-up possibly scripted game with billions of dollars of ads and scantily-clad performers dancing or “singing” during halftime in Jan...er, February.
Christmas is an entire season. Yes, it's all those good things with family and gifts, food and love that the good people on page A4 said it was yesterday, but more importantly it's privileged season of time we have to actual celebrate the reentrance of mercy and all things Good ... joy, redemption, our literal reason for being: The birth of The Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Not only do we forget, or maybe make it about something else purposefully, but HE – JESUS – is the REAL reason for the season.
The humility of God becoming man, “like a slave” (i.e. in this sinful plane with us, yet though God his humanity choosing to never sin), and being born in a stable because there was “no room for them at the inn” is what Christmas really is about. How often do we (I) get ticked at the smallest inconvenience, and yet here is God entrusting His son to a worker and His handmaiden, to be born in stable among animals, in a trough no less. (And here I was complaining that my auto-bed was bent out of shape for a few months, hah! Sad.)
God becoming man in order to show us how to follow his lead to try and become like His only begotten Son (Christian e.g. “little Christs”) breaks all logic to those that pretend that God doesn’t care, or is some tyrannical ruler or absentee Father. The fact that God’s plan was always to redeem man by the sacrificial Lamb (“swaddling clothes”) after our own (Adam and Eve faulted) Fall should de-harden stony hearts. If they really think about it, it humbles the proud.
The mercy that oozes as blood from his ultimate stage and power that radiates from the breaking of the stone, and subsequent Ascension and joyful expectance of his Second Coming; it all began with the faithful “yes” of a virgin who selflessly dedicated her life to God, even when the baby's birthplace was where ox and ass were lowing as the babe lay in the hay, or even when the trip to Egypt was made in haste for safekeeping.
So yes, even though I am cursed with seeing too many angles and am sometimes half-a-pessimist, at least I ultimately know (and am convinced!) of where my hope — and the truth of this season — lies.
He lies in a manger.
You see, HE — the little baby — is the real gift.
Happy Birthday Jesus. To me your birthday is worth more than just one or two days of observance. And ilyJMJ. Christmas season's blessings to all.
