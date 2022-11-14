ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Where does the time go?

Daylight savings. Junior high school friends in high profile jobs. Twenty-year high school reunions. Where does the time go?
As I’ve – for the most part – grown re-accustomed to the grind of working at a daily newspaper that is printed six days a week, going to my Southwest High School Class of 2002 Twentieth High School Reunion on Veterans Day was an experience. Whereas people probably thought my end-of-the-10-year-reunion act was actually a drunken experience (Spoiler: It wasn’t), this 20-year reunion was a more sobering one.
It’s quite interesting to see the ebbs and flows that took people I knew in high school – the former version of myself included – down the twists and turns our lives took to get to the fixed point in time where we reunite briefly to both reminisce and catch up. The juvenile piece of myself that still wants to party, cause (legal) mischief, and throw care to the wind doesn’t come out until after a lot of coaxing by my old frenemy alcohol, yet the adult version of myself that wants to always put my best foot forward, be presentable, and seem much more intelligent than I really am likes to try and keep my alter-ego in check. I’m always two-minds about everything. (I guess that’s why I always see both sides to a story.)
Part of me misses those carefree days. The freshman band trips: Being rowdy on Splash Mountain at Disneyland where the drummers made the ride operator disrupt the ride-ambiance to speak over the unseen loudspeakers, warning them about certain hand gestures being given to the animatronic animals. The laughing at the other orchestra kids making fun of our Boston tour guide’s accent – he called McDonald’s “The Golden Ah-ches” – later getting our just desserts, being stranded for a night at the Boston airport and having to (attempt to) sleep in the terminal until the next day, morning breaths in tow. The sappiness of my lovelorn youth surrounding a certain someone my junior year of high school and the brief recess where I simultaneously attended Central and Southwest for … reasons. (I miss my Central friends too; wish we could have combined reunions.) And the tears of joy in my eyes coupled with a sense of accomplishment and the foreboding of adulthood during graduation, thanking a special teacher for sticking up for me in my time of need, yet later laughing at how all the music-editing my friend did for our end-of-high-school “class song” music medley was taken away by the videographers choosing to use DJ Darude’s "Sandstorm" on the video instead (copyright issues maybe? Either way it’s still hilarious).
Some people have the experience of hating high school; I’m thankful I never did.
Still, the other part of me likes where I am now. Personal levels of contentment aside, I was encouraged that the hopeless romantic of my youth was a bit less hopeless on Friday, whereas at my ten year reunion I was getting over a horrible breakup, showing up to the twentieth with a date – an attractive and stylish one at that – was a nice feeling. The shy kid that rarely showed outwardly he was internally shy while in school was able to easily chat with my now-adult acquaintances and old friends, networking with former strangers. Having the courage in conversation I didn’t have in high school to talk to the class beauties or cliques I was on the outside of looking-in back in the day was interesting for even me to behold of myself....
People were generally congratulatory to hear about my IVP Homecoming and position, including my actual high school Homecoming and Prom dates — which I’ll admit, it was a little weird to me when I first saw they became close friends over the last few years, before I got over my odd high school brain in about two minutes.
It’s just … I don’t know … it was surreal to see old friends and people you saw almost every day for four years in the same place again. My date had never been to a high school reunion before, which made her wonder how her old classmates of San Diego must have aged. To me – with the exception of more facial hair on the guys’ faces – everyone pretty much looked the same. Maybe that says something about how I try to see people: I try to look inward toward the heart more than outward appearances. I don’t think I was nearly as good at that then as a clueless 15-to-18-year-old kid compared to now. As I’ve matured my views have matured, for the most part, until that carefree rascal wants to come out again to play.
For those of you that didn’t go; you missed out. Not because it was any kind of kickin’ bash like we used to have back when we were afraid of being “raided by the cops” at parent-free house parties, but because these types of events are chances to really connect with people, even if only for a few minutes or a night of conversation.
For all the nerves me, my date, or others semi-close to me had about going, the nerves were all for naught. People just want what humans have always wanted since the dawn of our Creation: to be seen. Friendship. Connection. Love.
I’m glad I was able to extend some friendly handshakes, hugs and words that night. I hope my classmates and their guests were happy about it too.
A friend said she'd consider hosting another reunion in five years at her house. I really hope that comes to pass. Life is too short to not keep friends.
