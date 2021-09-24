Right Now
- Humidity: 65%
- Cloud Coverage:60%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:32:17 AM
- Sunset: 06:35:59 PM
Today
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind turbine collapses near Ocotillo
- Carl’s Jr. blaze ‘suspicious’; suspect eyed
- Central grad Nava-Esparza makes noise in Iowa
- Accused sex offender rejects plea deal
- Prelims set for five defendants linked to murder case
- County yanks proposed Vo contract after word of fed search
- Sustituirá lavado de carros antiguo restaurant en Calexico
- Sorprenden a prisionero de Centinela con 2 millones de dólares de desempleo
- County could occupy Brawley court space
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Threatening objects left at door
