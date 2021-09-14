Safe medication use during pregnancy

Women who are expecting are understandably cautious about what they put into their bodies. From the foods they eat to the beverages they drink, expecting mothers tend to take nothing for granted.
Expecting mothers also exercise caution about medication. Women typically have questions about medication use during pregnancy, including how current medications can affect a fetus or one’s ability to conceive. Women who take prescription or over-the-counter medications for conditions like diabetes, seizures or depression may be hesitant to continue doing so while pregnant, but unsure of how to continue their treatments without medication. It’s important to note that pregnancy can affect medications much in the same way that medications can affect pregnancy. The American Pregnancy Association says that when women are pregnant, their blood volume increases, and the heart and kidneys both work harder. This means that medications have the potential to pass through the body more quickly than usual, potentially affecting their efficacy.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about two-thirds of women in the United States take one or more prescription medications during pregnancy. Some medications have been adequately studied for their safety during pregnancy, while others have not. Therefore, it is important for women to pay careful attention to any medicine or herbal remedy taken while pregnant, raising any questions they have with their physicians. Keep a careful eye on substances taken during the first trimester of pregnancy, a crucial time of development for the embryo and fetus, and one when medications may have the most impact.
The CDC urges women who are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant to speak with their doctors about medications and dietary products. Some medications should be stopped, while others may be safe to use or should be gradually declined. Doctors can help women weigh the risks and benefits of taking medications while pregnant and point out which ones have the potential to be harmful.
Physicians and pharmacists have listings of medications and their risks to the unborn fetus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Organization of Teratology Information Specialists and pharmaceutical companies collect information about the risks of taking medications during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.
No drug is 100 percent safe to use during pregnancy, but many have no known harmful effects. When in doubt, pregnant women should always address medication concerns with their obstetricians prior to taking a particular drug, herbal remedy or dietary supplement. Alternative therapies, such as chiropractic treatment, massage, acupuncture, and nerve stimulation also can be addressed during prenatal visits.
