SAN DIEGO – Sunday, June 18 marks the San Diego Legion’s regular season finale at Snapdragon Stadium.
According to a press release from the SD Legion rugby team, prior to the match, the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team will soar into Snapdragon Stadium, and following the contest, DJ Blake will play a post-match show featuring a country music house mix for all fans in attendance from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the stadium concourse.
Per the release, the parking lot will open at 1:00 p.m. for tailgating and SD Legion representatives will be making their way through the parking lot searching for the best tailgaters. Those selected will be rewarded for their loyalty to the team with a VIP Upgrade Experience.
For the latest information on San Diego Legion, visit www.sdlegion.com or follow them on their social media pages.
