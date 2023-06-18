Today

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 103F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 75F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 99F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.