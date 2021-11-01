SAVAPA Dance is back and ready to dance

In August 2021, the Southwest Dance Academy for Visual and Performing Arts came back on the Southwest High School campus, and the students are thrilled to be back dancing in the classroom.
Maria Garin is the 2021 Dance Academy captain. Garin said she is thrilled to be dancing in person again and is looking forward to making new memories.
“I love being able to help others, especially in dance,” said Garin, 17. “I not only want to better myself, but I also want the entire group to grow and improve. I love being the person people come to when they need something whether it’s dance assistance or just advice on personal stuff.”
Garin said she enjoys assisting her teammates and encourages everyone to not be shy and seek her help wherever needed. She missed socializing with her team during online learning. However, now that students have returned to campus, Garin said she is looking forward to creating an exciting year and a safe space for her team to learn.
“My personal goal is for SAVAPA to be everyone’s safe space, where they feel comfortable being themselves and can leave their troubles and problems outside of class,” Garin said.
Miriam Michelle Delgado, a junior in the SAVAPA Dance Academy, shared her thoughts about dancing again with her team and how she feels to be back dancing in the classroom compared to dancing remotely on Google Meet.
“The hardest part of dancing online was trying to learn the dances because of the internet connection. I was not able to dance full out, only able to dance in the corner,” Delgado said.
Delgado said she is thankful to be able to change her environment and glad that she will no longer have to adjust to dancing in a small space in her living room. She is also relieved to be able to communicate with her team face to face and not a screen. Dancing with a mask does not significantly affect Delgado. However, she said that she does feel a minor difference.
“To be honest it feels the same dancing with a mask on because either way you are doing the same amount of work the only difference is that you are sweating more around the face area,” Delgado said.
ILanie Amarillas, 16, said that she is thankful to be back with her team.
“I feel very grateful to be back in the classroom and being able to dance with my classmates,” she said. “The hardest part of dancing online for me was having that motivation to dance even though we couldn’t do anything in person. I was faced with having to attend class online everyday and focus while being home with many distractions.”
But there are still challenges that come with in-person classes.
“I think it is more difficult to dance with a mask because we are always moving which makes it hard to breathe,” Amarillas said.
“The reason is because the room gets so hot, and it felt like I couldn't breathe with it on. Also, it’s hard to make facials in the dances because the mask is covering it,” said President of SAVAPA Daniella Rodriguez, 17.
But Rodriguez said despite the obstacles of in-person learning, the joy of dancing with her team again is worth it.
“It feels good to be dancing in the classroom again,” she said. “I really missed it during quarantine. It honestly feels like we never left. Like right when we came back, it felt normal. I also missed dancing with my team and just spending time with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.