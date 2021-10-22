Right Now
60°
Clear
- Humidity: 42%
- Cloud Coverage:13%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:52:13 AM
- Sunset: 06:00:47 PM
Today
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- New hotel set to break ground
- Emotions run high at county COVID meeting
- VALLEY BRIEFS: New four-way stop at intersection in effect
- Hallan en Mexicali a fugitiva de Albuquerque
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Eight migrants discovered in fake FedEx truck
- Views mixed if walk-out was shot in the arm for vax opponents
- IUSD's COVID testing policy is a bone of contention
- Arrestan en Valle Imperial a pollero con vehículo falso de entrega
- Vacant lot repurposed as open-air venue
- Calculating success: Educators hope new Central High building gives students the edge
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
