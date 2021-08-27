School begins with COVID close on its heels

It didn’t take long. Less than a week from the start of the school year for most Imperial County school districts, reports of students testing positive for COVID-19 have already begun.
At least five county schools have notified parents of students who have tested positive for COVID.
Reports of positive tests at Myron D. Witter in Brawley, Brawley Union High School and T.L. Waggoner Elementary School in Imperial were already circulating on Facebook on Monday. Another report made the rounds later in the week for Enrique Camarena Junior High School in Calexico, and Calexico Police were alerted Thursday morning of a possible protest over a positive COVID test at Kennedy Gardens Elementary.
While the schools themselves have tended to keep the announcements fairly low-key, word has been circulating quickly on social media, fueled by concerns over student safety or worries over how further quarantines might affect the quality of education.
“I am so angry my kindergartner granddaughter was exposed to COVID in her classroom!!” the grandmother of a T.L. Waggoner student declared on Facebook. “She will not be allowed back to school until she is tested in 72 hours!!”
The woman expressed concern why the rest of the students in her granddaughter’s class weren’t sent home “when the child with COVID was all over the place. … I am very upset by the way this was handled.”
Another woman posted that she received a call on Wednesday from Camarena Junior High regarding her daughter being exposed to another student who had tested positive for COVID-19. She said believes it was a “big mistake” to return to classrooms at this time.
“I would prefer you to go back to classes by Zoom,” the woman wrote. “I prefer you lose a little knowledge with you can recover and not lose a child or a family member.”
Brawley Union High School District Superintendent Simon Canalez confirmed Brawley Union High School learned a student had tested positive on Monday. He said the student was on campus in one isolated class for one period.
“We were notified by the parent of the student,” he said. “We immediately followed all of the district’s contract tracing protocols and then notified appropriate parents and students who may have been exposed. The district has the ability to provide testing to those who may have been impacted.”
Canalez said the district has also had “a few” employees test positive for COVID-19.
“We have followed all district protocols regarding contract tracing and have provided staff and community noticing compliant with Cal-OSHA and AB 685,” he said “We have also worked closely with the Imperial County Department of Public Health to ensure compliance with all noticing requirements related to students and staff.”
Canalez said BUHSD has a universal indoor mask mandate in place for all schools within the district. Additional masks are available for any individuals who may not have one or if one is soiled. Students and staff are required to self-attest to a daily health screening.
Maria Peinado, public information officer for the Imperial County Public Health Department said schools are required to notify the department immediately of any positive cases of COVID-19 among students, school employees and visitors to the campus.
She said school personnel do the contact tracing for exposures on campus. Public Health case investigators follow up on household and community contacts.
“Schools have been reporting cases to the Public Health Department for several months now,” Peinado said. “The Public Health Department will continue to work closely with schools for the remainder of the year to track, trace and investigate cases, and will provide technical assistance, as needed.”
Canalez said despite the hiccups with COVID, the mood on campus is positive. “It is a pleasure to see all of the staff and students back on campus,” he said. “We will continue to follow all of our COVID-19 protocols and strive to provide a safe environment conducive to learning for the remainder of the school year.”
