Senior dental care

As we age, the American Dental Association says we enter a second round of cavity-prone years (the first being when we were children).
Some of the reasons you could be experiencing more cavities late in life is dry mouth, which is a side effect in more than 500 medications. You may also be more prone to gum disease and mouth cancers as you age, too.
Dry mouth
Dry mouth isn’t a normal part of aging, but as we age, we tend to make more medications that can cause dry mouth. Some tips to fight dry mouth from the ADA:
• Use oral moisturizers such as sprays and mouthwashes.
• Drink more water and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
• Use sugar-free gum or lozenges to stimulate saliva production.
• Use a humidifier in your home to keep moisture in the air.
• Avoid foods and beverages that irritate dry mouths, including coffee, alcohol, carbonated soft drinks and acidic fruit juices.
Gum disease
Gum disease, also called periodontal disease, is caused by the bacteria in plaque. These bacteria irritate the gums, making them swollen, red and more likely to bleed. It can be difficult to catch gum disease in its earlier stages, the ADA says, because it’s a painless condition until well advanced.
Untreated gum disease can cause the gums to pull away from the teeth and form pockets where food particles and plaque collect. Eventually, gum disease can destroy the gums, bone and ligaments supporting your teeth, leading to tooth loss.
Oral cancer
The American Cancer Society says there are about 35,000 cases of mouth, throat and tongue cancer diagnosed each year. The average age of people diagnosed with these cancers is 62. During regular dental visits, your dentist will check for signs of oral cancer, which include open sores, white or reddish patches, and changes in your mouth that last for more than two weeks. Early detection of oral cancer saves lives, so it’s important to get regular dental checkups.
Dental coverage
Medicare doesn’t cover routine dental care, the ADA says, so you should begin planning for your dental expenses before you retire. Organizations like the AARP and others offer supplemental dental plans for their members to get coverage. You can also look at discount dental plans that have a lower monthly fee than traditional insurance or look into low- or no-cost dental care in your area through teaching clinics.
