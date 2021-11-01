SHS invites students to dance ‘Under the Stars’

The cool breeze blows through your hair and the grass is soft under your feet as you dance the night away under the light of the moon and stars. This is not your average homecoming, but then again, this has not been an average year.
Southwest High School’s homecoming “A Night Under the Stars” will take place Saturday on the football field.
Stephanie Gamez is the senior class advisor. She said that the senior class decided to have homecoming outside for safety reasons.
“If the dance is on the field, students will not have to wear masks. Students can still choose to wear masks, but they are not mandatory outside,” she said.
The senior class has hired a DJ, and Monarch Iconography will be taking professional photos. There will also be two other backdrops for students to take photos with their friends. But there will not be a dance floor, so students should consider wearing comfortable shoes like sneakers or flip flops that will not sink into the grass.
Gamez said that if the dance was to be held inside the gym, there would be a limit to the number of students who could attend. Students would have to wear masks the entire time, which can be difficult when dancing. By having it outside the tables will be spread out on the field. Students will be able to enjoy the cooler weather and dance without wearing masks.
Bryanna Barragan is a 14-year-old freshman who said she thinks it is a good idea to hold the dance inside and not cramped inside the gym.
“All the students who will be going won’t really have to worry about the precautions since it will be outside,” she said. “(But) since it will be a little cold outside, that’s a con.”
Victoria Alvarado is also a 14-year-old freshman who thinks homecoming being on the football field instead of the gym is a safe decision due to COVID-19. She feels that having homecoming outside on the field instead of the gym will be better for students to have a lot more space for themselves, and she thinks it will allow students to still have fun while being safe.
“I think having homecoming outside will not affect my experience because I know that I can still have a good time while also keeping my distance and being in a better environment,” she said.
