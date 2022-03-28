SHS School Talk It Out meetings a safe space for students

EL CENTRO — Southwest High School students feeling stressed about the day-to-day worries of academic life have the opportunity to Talk It Out and find a way to relax.
The Talk It Out meetings occur on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the SHS library. There are no sign-ups. The goal is to help students who are in a bad situation feel better and handle their stress. Discussions are based around topics such as facing fear, healing through music and building social confidence.
Alicia Torres is a counselor intern who leads the meetings and helps the students practice ways to relieve stress. Torres said she strives to make a safe environment for students so they can talk freely about what’s troubling them.
“I want this to be a safe environment where they can talk about stress,” Torres said, “[and I want to] give students a chance to talk with other students that have experienced similar things.”
Torres said that she helped make the meetings to spread awareness for students’ mental health.
“There was a request for some type of support group for students,” she said. “I took the opportunity to help with mental health awareness and be a support for students in an environment where they can feel safe and secure.”
Torres said she hopes to teach students skills to help them cope and to apply what they learn to speak up.
“It’s important to teach healthy coping skills,” she said. “I want to teach them to utilize their voice and stand up for themselves.”
Desiree Samaniego, 17, is an avid participant in the Talk It Out meetings and said she likes to learn skills to improve her mental state.
“Attending these meetings helps my mental health by helping me understand myself and situation better,” she said. “These meetings also give me an opportunity to feel heard.”
Samaniego said the meetings are useful for her and she would recommend the meetings to athletes in need of guidance and stress relief.
“I would recommend SHS Talk It Out to athletes who feel stressed about their sport, students who are looking for a safe space to open up in, anyone who wants to learn coping skills and students who want their voice to be heard,” Samaniego said.
Andre Calihua, 14, said that after attending the meetings, he has adjusted to the environment and feels safe around people who have gone through experiences similar to his own.
“Attending these meetings helps with my mental health by socializing with people I relate to,” said Calihua. “If I’m surrounded by people that have been through similar situations, it helps me solve my problems as well.”
Calihua said he would avail himself of the opportunity to Talk It Out regularly.
“I would attend these meetings once every two weeks just to check up on my health and talk to someone I can trust,” he said.
Cydney Willis, 14, recently attended the meetings and has been surprised by how easy it has been made to speak about her feelings.
“It gives me a place to talk about how I’m feeling and I can get used to talking to people,” Willis said.
She said she likes the space provided and would like to spend more time discussing it with others.
“I really like the environment provided by Miss Torres, and I’d like to attend the meetings every other week to learn new skills and let my stress from my day-to-day worries fade away,” Willis said.
Torres said teaching students healthy coping skills is important.
“I want to teach them to utilize their voice and stand up for themselves," she said. "That’s what these meetings are all about.”
The next Talk It Out meeting is on Thursday. It will focus on social anxiety and starting conversations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.