SoCalGas awards MANA $10K for scholarship program

IMPERIAL — A $10,000 grant from Southern California Gas Co. will support scholarships for 11 college students through MANA de Imperial Valley.
SoCalGas presented a ceremonial check for the grant amount to the local chapter of the national Latina organization on March 19.
Each year MANA provides scholarships to local high school and Imperial Valley College students committed to supporting the Mission of MANA. The program is funded through the chapter’s annual Las Primeras Scholarship Fundraiser as well as through the donations of local businesses and the group’s membership.
“MANA de Imperial Valley has witnessed the compounded financial need for students and their families as a result of the pandemic,” said MANA Scholarship Co-Coordinator Martha Singh. “We strategized and leveraged the support of community partners such as SoCalGas that understand scholarship support matters more now than ever to assist marginalized and underserved students wanting to attend college. MANA is grateful SoCalGas was proactive in hearing the echoing worries of students and agreed to align with MANA’s mission; to increase scholarship disbursements, alleviate financial barriers, and minimize inequities for students seeking a higher education.”
This year’s scholarship deadline is April 1. Applications are available on the chapter’s website at www.ivmana.org.
“SoCalGas is proud to partner with MANA de Imperial Valley to support students within the communities we serve,” said Deborah McGarry, public affairs manager at SoCalGas. “The pandemic has been a challenge for so many families in so many ways and my hope is that this grant will assist some students to achieve a bright future.”
