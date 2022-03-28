Southwest vending machine takes a bite out of student hunger

Doughnuts, muffins, bagels, cereal, yogurt: These breakfast foods are among those dispensed at Southwest High School just by typing in a birth date and student ID number.
Southwest High School installed a vending machine in February to make breakfast more accessible in the morning to students dropped off on the west side of the campus.
Erika Allen, the Nutritional Services director for the Central Union High School District, said that the vending machine is in the gym. Students can get their breakfast for free from 7 to 8 a.m. on weekdays and from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. during Saturday school.
Allen said that each breakfast bag from the vending machine comes bundled with milk, juice, fresh fruit, a utensil kit, and an entree.
"The entree choices include items such as whole-grain donuts, whole grain muffins, whole grain reduced-sugar cereals, whole-grain mini bagels, whole-grain mini-cinnis and yogurt with granola,” said Allen.
Southwest installed the vending machine so that students wouldn’t have to walk across campus to get breakfast.
Matt Phillips, the principal at Southwest High School said, “Because of the size of the campus, for example, students whose first period is in the F building, have a long way to go to the multipurpose room.”
The breakfast that comes from the vending machine mirrors that served in the cafeteria and at the carts near the ASB office.
Jesus Cortinas, a junior at Southwest High School said, “Sometimes I just want to eat some breakfast and not go to the cafeteria or the other one near the ASB office.”
The vending machine has instructions on how to use it on the side of the machine, and students said that it is easy to use.
Sabrina Alford, a junior at Southwest High school said, “They are not difficult at all. You just have to follow the instructions.”
The vending machine makes getting breakfast at Southwest a piece of cake, and students said that they appreciate it.
“I'm glad that we have it. They are very convenient,” said Alford
