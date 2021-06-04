Spartans rise to conquer

Central Union graduating senior Aslyn Torres struggled with nerves in her effort to sing the National Anthem Wednesday evening. After several false starts, she soldiered through the notoriously difficult tune amid encouragement from her classmates. PHOTO TOM BODUS
EL CENTRO – The 2020-21 school year provided more adversity than possibly any other in modern U.S. history.
Brianna Barrett, one of the two senior speakers at Central Union High School’s commencement exercises, referred to her class as the “pandemic class,” yet one that was able to attack its challenges with determination.
More than 400 students turned their tassels on Cal Jones field Wednesday night. Among them was Kayla Stallworth, the ceremony’s second student speaker, who like Barrett made a point of noting the resilience of her class. “2021 is the year a group of young adults proved they will conquer anything life throws our way,” she said.
