When I received a text with a picture of Imperial High School's girls basketball coach coaching, and a large 400 in the background with a caption that read “Career Wins As Head Coach” and “Coach Rich Ponchione,” and his signature, I knew this was a story I wanted to write.
I was initially both staggered and intrigued by thought of 400 wins: staggered because I didn’t think he had coached “that” long in terms of seasons and he had accomplished the milestone so quickly, while having followed him and his teams over the years, I found it intriguing that he had kept count.
Actually, when the paper asked me to prioritize the story to run today, my first reaction was that I had to reach out to him first as I wasn’t sure of what was going on.
My personal instincts, at least in this situation, were correct in that Ponchione told me that his daughter – Malena Ponchione, who played for him for four years at Imperial High before moving on to IVC where she currently plays guard – had come up with it and posted it on the Internet. He was humbled by it.
Turns out my old coaching instincts also were correct when he told me that he hadn’t been keeping count, he wasn't sure what his record was his first few seasons, and that the number was over 400 but he wasn’t sure what the number is exactly, and therefore, he did not know whom he beat to get to number 400.
I’ve covered a plethora of “milestone” stories over the years here at the IV Press but honestly, I think this is the first time it has been to celebrate a “win” total, and my instincts were again successful in that coaches don’t count their victories while they are coaching.
So to test out my hypothesis-suspicion, I reached out to Ponchione’s Imperial basketball coaching counter-part, boys Coach David Milan, who has been head coach for roughly the same amount of seasons.
When I asked him how many wins he had, he seemed a little bushwhacked by the question, originally texting me his record this season until I asked for his career record.
“Oh (blank), I’m not sure lol. I used to have everything but it was on an old PC,” Milan texted me after his game Friday night. “I would only know my record to whatever is on Maxpreps.”
I texted back that that was, in effect, the answer I thought he’d have because I didn’t think good coaches – and I definitely consider him one – count wins while they are coaching.
Milan’s reply?
“Ok. I know everyone celebrates certain amounts of wins but I don’t ever think about it.”
So then the “everyone celebrates,” as generic as it sounds, appeared to perhaps contradict my thesis. It got my journalistic juices going so I reached out to another veteran coach to see where he was at with this.
I quickly surmised that the coach who has probably been coaching hoops the longest here in the Valley and definitely the one who has the most tenure at one school.
So I reached out to Calipatria High School's boys basketball Coach Robert Romero, who led the Hornets to the only Valley boys team appearance in a CIF State Final, and has been coaching there for 30 years.
“I’ve been coaching for 30 seasons and teaching for 29 years with the first three season as an assistant varsity and head JV coach,” Romero said. “First, I honestly don’t have any idea of how many victories … you know how it goes, you just start coaching and you don’t count, and over time it becomes about the relationship and how you influenced young players.”
One of the young players Romero influenced was Milan, who was a senior at Calipatria when Romero was a first-year varsity assistant, and they are now rival coaches in the Desert League, which is fine with both, they said.
“It’s about the relationships you develop and each year you have to move on from the previous one and you have to teach what you believe in,” Romero said. “Imperial has been successful because of the continuity they have had over the years has helped … they have had the same coaches and Ponchione coaching at the junior high has helped.”
I also reached out to Holtville High School’s girls Coach Murray Anderson, to see if he, who has coached less than ten seasons, knew his win total and where he was on the topic.
“In the COVID season (spring 2021) they presented me with a banner that said 100 wins, so I guess by now I have 130-ish,” Anderson said. “But it’s easier for me because of Maxpreps.com having been around keeping track the whole time I’ve been coaching, but I don’t really keep track.”
Anderson’s banner is not hanging in the Vikings' gym, it’s in his self-proclaimed ‘man-cave’ at his home, and really, I have never seen any reference to a career record in any gym with perhaps the exception of Imperial Valley College’s gym.
Anderson completed my Litmus test on counting wins by summing up what every one of the coaches said in their own way.
“If you are keeping track, you are doing it for the wrong reason … it’s not about you, it should be about the players,” he said.
