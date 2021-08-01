Stage show caps summer arts camp experience

EL CENTRO — Students showcased the acting learned during the Mostly Theatre Company’s three-week summer camp on stage before a live audience Friday night.
The campers, who were 7 to 21 years old, exhibited what they learned about dancing and theater in front a packed auditorium at St. Mary’s School.
The nearly hour-long show was a tale of teen romance between Billy Grummett and Jackie Sanchez.
All 24 campers performed in the event. Segments between the acts featured group dances and skits.
“ I felt that after only having three weeks, they went above and beyond,” Camp director Susana Irigoyen said. “It’s not easy to learn what they learned in three weeks.”
Irigoyen shared that the camp originally was expecting somewhere between 10 to 12 registrants.
“ Because you don’t know everyone’s comfort level yet,” she said.
The camp began on July 12, and was held Mondays through Thursdays.
Campers were divided into two ages groups: 7-13 and 14-21.
There were 19 participants in the younger group, which had a $120 registration fee, while there were five in the older group, which had a $50 sign-up fee.
Irigoyen said campers learned different dance terminology, the history of theater, scales of music and various art media.
They also learned how to be more confident and how to better speak to others, she added.
“ They all accomplished a huge task in putting on this showcase,” she said.
—
2021 summer arts camp participants
• Athaliah Estrada, 12
• Emmanuel Martinez, 8
• Mariane Martinez, 11
• Noemi Martinez, 12
• Chloe Mulvihill, 12
• AnnaRae Nix, 7
• Malaysia Partee, 10
• Khianna Romero, 12
• Farrah Serna, 9
• Jesua Serrano, 11
• Kamilah Soto, 10
• John Luke Teague, 8
• Natalie Teague, 12
• Breanna Takata, 11
• Samantha Takata, 8
• Emma Vogel, 12
• Hayden West, 12
• Ithalia Morales, 13
• Erika Oceguera, 13
• Billy Grummett, 17
• Tigerlily Laurean, 18
• Cielo Mascareno, 14
• Jackie Sanchez
• Diego Valdes, 14
