Starbucks eyes new location in Imperial

IMPERIAL – Starbucks may be coming to Imperial.
It was announced during the Imperial City Council meeting on Wednesday that the multinational coffeehouse chain has applied for a conditional use permit (CUP) to operate at a space in the development under construction on the corner of 15th Street and Imperial Avenue.
The development is being built on a lot across from Frank Wright Middle School. The building for the new U.S. Postal Service office can already be seen at the development.
Additionally, this development will include three fast food pad sites. Two have already been reserved. Starbucks is applying for the third.
The permit still needs approval through the city’s planning commission, followed by approval by the City Council. This would be the first Starbucks in Imperial.
“Good to hear,” Councilman Robert Amparano said after the permit was announced during the meeting.
“Exciting,” Mayor Karin Eugenio added. “I think a lot of people will be happy that it’s not a gas station. It should make a lot of moms happy, and very caffeinated.”
“I see the Police Department is excited, too,” Amparano said jokingly while looking at Police Chief Leonard Barra and Capt. Max Sheffield across the council chambers. Imperial Police officers currently frequent the Starbucks drive-thru near Target in El Centro.
