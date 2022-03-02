Right Now
51°
- Humidity: 29%
- Cloud Coverage: 59%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:08:30 AM
- Sunset: 05:40:38 PM
Today
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
- EC man killed in downtown stabbing ID'd
- County auditor-controller guilty of two felonies
- County bans defrocked auditor-controller, yanks his pay
- She's No. 1: Brawley's Gomez wins state wrestling title
- IID board president hospitalized
- Muestran imágenes de balacera fatal de policía de Calexico
- Llega escuadrón de los Thunderbirds a El Centro
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Brawl near high school under investigation
- IVC president search now in screening phase
- Retrial of county auditor-controller underway
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
