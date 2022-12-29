Superstitions and traditions of Old New Year’s Celebrations

Old New Year’s Celebration.
The New Year’s Celebration is very popular and unique holiday that symbolizes the end and beginning of a yearly life cycle for a person. This is holiday is known as a recap for the year and, based on the year’s experiences, people make goals or resolutions that are expected to be accomplished by the end of every yearly cycle. However, if people celebrate the arrival of a fresh and brand-new year, what don’t people celebrate the Old Year?
In Russia, people not only celebrate the New Year but they also celebrate the Old New Year. The "New Year" is celebrated on the December the 31st and on January the 1st, in Russia, this is celebrational feeling is extended until January the 14th, along with the "Old New Year."
Old New Year Origin:
Throughout the centuries, many calendars have been introduced and adapted by different cultures to establish and effectively deliver messages and information in between different cultures, nations and empires. The origin of celebrating the Old New Year started in February 1918 in Russia. At some point in history, Russia used to function with the Julian calendar along with most of the world’s countries. However, the Bolsheviks transitioned into the Gregorian calendar. This transition was not approved by the Church in Russia and stayed with the Julian calendar. This disapproval by the Russian Church caused the Russians to have a slightly different calendar where they celebrate Christmas on January 7th rather than on December 25th. As of today, many European countries and others still celebrate the Old New Year’s Holiday. Some the countries that still celebrate the Old New Year are the former Soviet Union countries, Montenegro, Switzerland, Serbia, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Japan.
Previous to the beginning of the Old New Year holiday, there were other holidays such as the Vasily’s Day. Vasily’s Day is a farming holiday, also known as the “generous evening." This holiday might seem familiar, since this holiday is for people to demonstrate their kindness by sharing food with the people around them. For this holiday people would cook mostly pancakes, pies, meat and bacon. People shared these meals with people such as their neighbors and friends. From this tradition comes the Vasily, which is the patron saint of pig farmers. This holiday brings good luck to all those that shared food; the more food was shared, the more luck they would have.
In the Old New Year holiday, people would make special "surprise" dumplings. These surprise dumplings were meant to be made by the whole family and would take about an entire day to be made. The family would have been in production by preparing the dough and filling it with food and various "surprises." The surprise in the dumpling could be anything that could possibly surprise someone, and the dumplings had different meaning based on the filling. A dumpling with bean meant the growth or addition to family. A sugar dumpling meant for a sweet and joyful life. Some included coins or jewelry which meant wealth for the year. A dumpling with dill meant health.
The popular and regular New Year’s holiday has it own superstitions, or things are good and bad, for the closure and opening of the past and upcoming year. In the case of the Old New Year, some of these superstitions was that “whatever you do the first hours of the New year, will be a reflection for the rest of the year." This means that depending on your actions during the first hours of the New Year, most likely those will be the activities that one would engage in most of the year. Other superstitions include to wear nice clothes, eat rich foods, and to be in a nice mood. Some people believed that if the first person to enter your house comes from a large or small family, it would reflect on the year’s wealth.
There were also a few things that were not allowed or recommended during this holiday session. On New Year's day, people are not recommended to lend or borrow money as it would mean that it will also happen throughout the year. Women and men should not spend this only with people from their same gender as it meant that these individuals would be miserable and lonely the following year.
This Old New Year’s Celebration is something that is not very common on this side of the Earth, yet it is very similar to many of our holidays in our own and even neighboring countries.
