Supervisors recognize church centennial

EL CENTRO – A 100-year-old Baptist church in Brawley received recognition Tuesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting.
The supervisors adopted a resolution congratulating New Bethel Baptist Church on its 100th anniversary. Pastor Joe Conner was present to accept the Resolution on behalf of the church and congregation.
New Bethel was founded on June 2, 1921, by a group of African American men and women and their pastor, Rev. Campbell, according to a release issued by the county. The first church was built on the west side of the current building located at 1035 E. J St.
In 1955, Rev. Peter Jackson led his congregation to build the current church building that includes a social hall that accommodates all, including the youth of the Brawley community.
“The county is proud to celebrate and honor all past pastors, men, women and youth who have faithfully served the church,” County Board Chairman Michael W. Kelley said. “We look forward to a promising future under the leaders of Pastor Conner, Stephanie Conner, and members of the New Bethel Baptist Church family.”
“The New Bethel Baptist Church of Brawley is so grateful for the recognition received from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors for our 100 year Church Anniversary,” Pastor Conner said. “This milestone wouldn’t have been possible, if it weren’t for the dedication, hard work and resiliency of those that came before us and those that are here now. We will continue to serve God, and we are committed to serve all God’s people.”
