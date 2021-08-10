Take a hike. Save a tick.

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.