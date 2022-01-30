Temple Grandin speaks at IV Fairgrounds

IMPERIAL — Renowned animal husbandry expert Temple Grandin was at the Imperial County Fairgrounds Tuesday to deliver a keynote speech to members of local 4-H and FFA groups and their parents, as well as members of Autism Support of Imperial County.
Grandin addressed present-day animal welfare issues and her personal reflections on her experiences overcoming obstacles in agribusiness as a minority and person with autism.
More than 400 persons were in attendance at the event, which was sponsored by Brawley-based One World Beef.
Grandin has a long history in the Imperial Valley. Her graduate research in the 1980s covered feedlots in the Imperial Valley, and one of her first livestock receiving designs through harvest was for what is now the OWB Packers plant in Brawley.
“We are excited to welcome and host Dr. Grandin in her return visit to the Imperial Valley as she shares her expertise with current and future leaders in our community,” said Eric Brandt, CEO of One World Beef. “We are collaboratively working to further our mutual goal of raising animals humanely.”
“As a locally-owned and locally-operated business, we want to invest in our community,” OWB Packers Vice President for Food Safety Kim Herinckx said. “What better way to do that than to collaborate with an expert who can educate our youth, the leaders of our future?”
Grandin is author of more than 400 scientific papers on animal behavior, she is a prominent figure in the field of animal welfare, and she is one of the livestock industry’s leading consultants. As an individual with autism, she also acts as an autism spokesperson, and she has written multiple books, including “Thinking in Pictures,'' about her experiences. In addition, her life is the subject of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO film “Temple Grandin,” starring Claire Danes.”
