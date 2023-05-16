On behalf of Brawley Feed the Need, Inc., and Joe Cross Hoods Promotions we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the sponsors of the "Real Love Community Festival" held in Brawley on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Thank you to our event sponsors: Elms Equipment, Flashdogs Catering, Alpha Site Logistics, Christ Community Church El Centro, Jaime and Rosalind Servin, The Collective Movement, Events By Liz, El Jumping Bean Taqueria, Vo Medical Center, Christ Community Church Brawley, Joe and Sally Collace, Tom and Laura Moiola, Next Level Gaming, C.A.S.A. of Imperial County, W.A. Greens Construction, and Jewels Reynolds.
Your generosity, your love for the community and your support to the ministries working to make a difference in our Valley is recognized.
We would also like to thank everyone who volunteered. We truly appreciate each of you in your hard work and effort. We could not have done it without each one of you.
We look forward for the next opportunity to bring our communities together and bring GOD'S LOVE to the Imperial Valley!
For more info on how you can help contact Brawley Feed the Need Inc., (760) 623-1055 or by email at brawleyfeedtheneed@gmail.com.
– Rosalind Servin, CEO and Founder, Brawley Feed the Need, Inc.
