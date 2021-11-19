Thanksgiving In spite of ourselves

Right Now
57°
Clear
- Humidity: 40%
- Cloud Coverage:62%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:16:15 AM
- Sunset: 04:38:33 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- El Centro orders dozens to vacate squalid hotel
- Pending departure of county CEO ‘huge loss’
- Newsom extends COVID emergency rules
- Alleged members of Imperial Valley-based money laundering operation indicted
- Desmantelan federales red de lavado de dinero en Valle Imperial
- Tenants of red-tagged El Centro hotel upset, confused
- VALLEY BRIEFS: City appoints new human resources director
- El Centro official responds to suit against city cop
- Marine's memory preserved with bridge dedication
- Supervisor Castillo reveals he has COVID
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.