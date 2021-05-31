Memorial Day is not a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas, Thomas Henderson reminded community members in attendance at a pair of ceremonies Monday in El Centro.
It is a day set aside to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives in service to this country, Henderson, a Vietnam vet and adjutant of VFW Post 9305, explained. It’s a day when “we allow memories of their service to become part of our memories.
VFW Post 9305 members honored their fallen brethren at two similar morning ceremonies, the first at Evergreen Cemetery and the second at the El Centro Veterans Memorial at Bucklin Park.
On the north end, members of American Legion Post 60 and others participated in a traditional Memorial Day Walk from Westmorland to Riverview Cemetery on Hovley Road in Brawley, where a tribute ceremony was held.
American Legion Post 60 member Ernesto Mariscal originated the walk. The 21-year Army vet started out on Veterans Day in 2013 hiking from the Veterans Wall in Brawley to Johnny’s Burritos in Imperial. He carried with him a backpack full of food, water and the names of the thousands of men and women who had fallen in battle between then and 2001.
Over the years, the event has evolved to include more participation, including the support of Post 60, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and others. A similar walk takes place in November for Veteran’s Day.
The city of Holtville and American Legion auxiliary Bradley-Keffer Unit 138 once again held that community’s traditional Memorial Event at Holt Park. Those gathered honored the community’s 33 servicemen whose lives were claimed in war since World War I, as well as all military personnel who have died serving the nation.
During his presentation Monday VFW Post 9305’s Henderson shared brief histories of U.S. conflicts since World War I and the toll they’ve exacted on the nation, particularly on the families and loved ones left behind.
“They are worth honoring,” he said of all.
