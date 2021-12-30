THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Biden trashes 2-year-old USMCA, Canada and Mexico

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, the coal mine millionaire from the poorest place in modern America – West Virginia, single-handedly, it appears, has hung out the Better Building Baloney Act in the U.S. Congress to die.
In the process, Manchin is becoming a hero among our top trading partners, Canada and Mexico, and for Americans who live within 200 miles of the border with Mexico.
Forget his attention from Republicans and suggesting he switch parties: That, economically, is unimportant.
But the potential loss of a million automobile jobs in Mexico alone will cut American GDP. Mexican payrolls that are spent in the United States along the borders that make a 200-mile American swath along the border from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas, much better off economically than states north of that swath, will disappear.
With threatened Mexican punishment tariffs, the United States will suffer a gigantic increase in construction costs (building materials like rebar, cement), automobiles (parts and a large cohort of affordable gas-saving small autos), food (tomatoes, beef, avocados, mangoes, papayas, watermelons) and, flat-screen televisions sets made in Tijuana, Mexico, in Samsung and FoxConn factories that currently employ almost 8,000 employees, many of whom wait in traffic lines into the United States for three to four hours so they can spend money here (over $2 billion a year in San Diego alone).
Chances are that Manchin, himself, had no idea he would draw such affirmative attention from Canada and Mexico. Nor did President Biden and the gaggle of union supporters dragging him into a union-smothering abyss rejected by most Americans.
For the record, 37 percent of government workers in the United States are unionized, but only 10.8 percent of the private workforce is unionized. In other words, the United States as a whole rejects unionization, especially when employees are forced to be a member of a union.
Manchin gained his new popularity in Canada and Mexico when he announced he would not – could not – vote for President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar goof – the Build Back Better Act.
Too expensive he says; too “comprehensive” – basically, too much non-productive direct “welfare.”
His vote is crucial because the Senate is 50-50 and to pass anything Democrats need every Democrat to vote for and have Vice President Kamala Harris to vote for, thus passing the law 51-50 using the simple majority Senate “reconciliation” vote rather than the “Regular Order” voting that requires 60 votes in the U.S. Senate.
Canada and Mexico might have other reasons to oppose BBB, but the main reason is sentences in the bill that would increase the current U.S. $7,500 “gift” – i.e., subsidy – for electric vehicle (EV) purchase to a delightful $12,500.
Two catches:
The first catch is that the entire automobile would need to be built by a larger percentage of American made parts, a detail unnecessary today because what we currently only require a majority of trade country (Canada, Mexico and U.S.) parts to qualify for non-tariff importation from the U.S., Canadian or Mexican agreement countries.
The second catch is that the entire automobile not only be made of American-made parts, but they must be made by members of a union.
Manufactured electric cars are being made in Canada and Mexico today as part of the NAFTA 2.0, U.S., Canadian, Mexican (USMCA) trade agreement. When sold in the United States, they are subsidized by the U.S. government.
If, then, BBB would pass, those electric cars made in Canada or Mexico would not qualify at all for the subsidy. That is what Canada and Mexico are challenging.
Does everyone smell huge lawsuits in regular and trade courts that will cost the U.S. government billions of dollars to fight and lose?
Costs will be in billions of dollars in trade. The largest trade agreement in history, the 2-year-old USMCA, will be trashed, and the American people will suffer greatly.
The apparent demise of the Build Back Better Act in the United States is a “Christmas present” for Mexico, according to Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier.
“It seems that our Christmas present came early.”
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy,” “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade,” and “A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
