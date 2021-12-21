THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Corruption and nepotism in Mexico — LOL?

It’s rare for Americans to hoot and holler when a black-robed judge makes a judgment or sentences criminals to prison or even death. Judges are supposed to be neutral – to be a referee that calls balls and strikes.
They preside at trials; they are honored when they enter a courtroom and courtroom visitors stand; they are paid attention to whenever they utter a word, sustained or denied and/or when they instruct juries.
This is America and how it generally looks at the American judicial system.
That is not the case in Mexico.
Example: One of Mexico’s most wanted criminals, a son of former and imprisoned Sinaloa Cartel leader “El Chapo” was arrested in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa. Rather than charge the man with an endless list of criminal violations, a trial and probably conviction and imprisonment for the Mexican maximum of 40 years, he was released.
Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador admits he personally ordered the release after brief detention.
Keystone Kop-like “mayhem during the operation caused López Obrador’s government considerable embarrassment as security forces briefly captured Ovidio Guzmán only to let him go hours later as the security forces were overwhelmed by cartel forces. ... (H)undreds of heavily armed gunmen from the Sinaloa cartel poured into Culiacán, a city of a million people. An hours-long siege ensued, as the cartel gunmen erected flaming roadblocks and unloaded bursts of gunfire in the streets in a coordinated effort to free the younger Guzmán.”
The president has been defending the decision to release the ultra-criminal by claiming he had information that as many as 200 innocent people and police would have been slaughtered by the “hundreds” of cartel sicarios, pistoleros and “soldiers.”
Lopez Obrador has a nasty and perpetual habit of claiming “other information” when he makes a move or statement that conflicts with facts.
This is how “justice” traditionally has worked in Mexico. It’s a simple case of who one knows. Lopez Obrador has publicly been very kind and pleasant with former Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera’s mother.
In light of a recent speech by the chief justice of the Mexican Supreme Court we are informed that 500 years of judicial corruption and nepotism has ended under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Really. Really?
Five hundred years of institutionalized corruption and/or nepotism in the federal judiciary has ended, Supreme Court Chief Justice Arturo Zaldívar declared in a speech attended by the Presidential cabinet and President Lopez Obrador.
Chief Justice Zaldívar said in his Third Annual Report on the Judiciary that corruption is no longer tolerated and that only “isolated” cases remain.
It should be remembered that some judges have been found to be tied to powerful cartels such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Zaldívar, himself, acknowledged that he has previously spoken about shady dealings between judges and suspected criminals.
“[Now] I can categorically declare that there is no longer tolerated or institutionalized corruption in the federal judicial power. There is no longer corruption endorsed or sponsored from above. The cases of corruption that exist are isolated and are no longer due to the existence of mafias of corruption that used to operate from within. A change of behavior has been generated because there are no longer [judicial] leaders who protect corruption schemes,” Zaldívar told his audience.
He said that nepotism within the judiciary was a common practice for generations.
“For a long time the opportunities to enter and be promoted in the federal judicial power didn’t depend on merit. There was a generalized practice in which the heads of jurisdictional bodies gave appointments to family members, … which generated significant inequality for access [to positions] and promotion as well as conflicts of interest and influence peddling,” Zaldívar reminded his audience.
“Today we’re a new judicial power that provides justice that is more humane and effective … than ever,” Zaldívar said.
President López Obrador and his personal political party – MORENA – attempted to extend Zaldívar’s constitutionally defined term as chief justice by two years, arguing that only Zaldivar is capable of implementing the government’s laws to overhaul the judicial system. The Morena Party and its congressional majority initiated and passed into law a congressional resolution enabling the extension.
Didn’t matter, though, the Supreme Court rejected Lopez Obrador’s grab for more power over the court by ruling that it – the law extending the chief justice’s term – was unconstitutional.
Maybe there is real justice in Mexico now. Maybe.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade” and “A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
