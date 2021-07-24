THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Does Africa have any future?

I was in Biology 1 discussing the Green Revolution in the Philippines (rice) and Mexico (wheat) in 1966. Africa was in postcolonial turmoil. Israel was on the eve of its existential 1967 war. My interests then were to finish college and get a job.
Like most Americans, I didn’t care much about Africa. Most still don’t. Other than watching some countries rebel against Great Britain and other colonial powers and some white mercenaries fight for breakaway African politicians, I didn’t much care about what Africa was about.
As I write here, the Trump Administration pulled off a miracle in creating the “Abraham Accords” in which Israel is finally recognized as a nation by the huge country of Sudan (and other Muslim countries), it’s American-labeled status as a “state sponsor of terrorism” ended and the prospect that highly-advanced Israeli “desert agriculture” can help the Sudan become an agricultural giant.
Diplomats have been exchanged and relations between Israel and some Muslim nations are measurably better than a year ago.
Unfortunately, the good feeling that prevailed over the Abraham Accords for a few months evaporated when Arab Hamas terrorists shot rockets into Israel again.
The situation today is that 27 African countries are food deficient, including Sudan. It borders seven countries of which six are food dependent.
With Israeli help, can Sudan shake off decades of war, its Darfur genocidal past, its anti-Israel mentality and political isolation to feed itself and Africa?
The United States dropped the African nation of Sudan from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.
With this recognition, Sudan can normalize relations with the international community after 27 years of pariah status. That means rejoining the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. It’s all on paper in the “Abraham Accords,” a landmark treaty signed in January in which Muslim Sudan recognizes the Jewish State of Israel and qualifies for up to a billion dollars in aid from the World Bank.
The agreement is the result of the Trump administration’s three-year effort to improve Arab-Israeli relations, and was accomplished through transactional diplomacy in line with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The bottom line is this: Sudan is entering an entirely new political and economic era, with new diplomatic relations and opportunities for foreign investment to revive a resource-rich but infrastructure-deficient region.
Everyone should remember that agriculture and arguably civilization originated along the banks of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, as well as the Nile in Sudan and Egypt. Even with the loss of 75 percent of their oil fields after the independence of South Sudan, Sudan has millions of acres open for agricultural development along their river regions. Water is plentiful, land is available, and so is a workforce. The only ingredients needed now are capital and modern agricultural technology.
Making the jump from 20th-century agricultural methods to modern food production is not as difficult as one would think, and we’ve seen plenty of countries make developmental leaps within our lifetimes. During the Green Revolution of the 1960s, Asia was able to exponentially increase rice production and nutritional content through new technology.
Similarly, Rockefeller Foundation scientists in Mexico created wheat and maize that flourished in tight water situations, semi-desert locations included, and drip irrigation techniques that transformed Israel into a leader in desert agriculture.
Over the past several decades, the Green Revolution has fed millions around the world, especially in countries with fast-growing populations such as Bangladesh, China, India and Pakistan. There is no reason Sudan cannot follow suit.
With 6,819 kilometers of borders and a viable port on the Red Sea, Sudan is perfectly suited to export food to neighboring Chad, Central African Republic, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya and South Sudan. Potential markets in the Middle East, Pakistan and India can be supplied with Sudanese produce and cereals.
Given the country’s strategic geographic location and raw resources, Sudan could very well become the new breadbasket of Africa. As much as the continent has prioritized developmental efforts and connectivity, 28 countries—including five out of Sudan’s seven neighbors and Sudan itself—are dependent on international food aid. It doesn’t have to stay that way.
The U.S. categorization of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism kept the country in political purgatory for nearly three decades. Conflicts among its people kept it in turmoil. Now, with a new government in place and the terrorism designation lifted, it’s a new era. Normalized relations with Israel are just icing on the cake, offering a strong agricultural partnership for a country with the potential to transform into an economic powerhouse.
With all this in mind, ask this question:
Is there any hope at all for Africa?
Perhaps there is. Sudan can show Africa a future that is better than its past.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy and The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade. He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
