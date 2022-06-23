THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Donald J. Trump and friends AKA Criminals

The hearings in the United States Congress about what happened on January 6, 2021 are occurring as we speak.
One does not have to be a constitutional scholar to have known since the events of that day occurred in the hours of that Washington Afternoon to know that the United States of America as we have known it since 1865, have changed.
Our democratic United States of America may have died that day.
On the other hand, it might have been saved from a fate of becoming a banana republic Central American style. How? Because a thin blue line, overwhelmed as it was, fought back with little help, some from the Washington D.C. police and NONE from the National Guard or U.S. Army or their Commander-in-Chief.
You can listen, watch and hear loyalist political appointees of President Donald Trump Lawyer after White House lawyer confronted Trump with the illegality and unconstitutionality of what Trump wanted done.
These same lawyers advised Vice-President Michael Pence that what Trump wanted him to do was wrong, was illegal and was unconstitutional.
We know that Trump and Pence spoke on the phone and that Trump blew his cork at the VP, calling him a “wimp” and “the P word.” We know because several eyewitnesses to that conversation, including his daughter, testified that the conversation grew heated, at least at the Trump end that they witnessed.
There were two center’s of illegality on January 6 that we have heard much testimony about.
The capitol building, with armed men and women carrying clubs and truncheons, bike racks, pepper and bear sprays, and at least one conviction for bearing a loaded pistol in a forbidden arms area and, disgustingly, confederate flags.
The Trump followers that breached the capitol turned an ordinary riot into an insurrection, an attack on the U.S. Government.
Historian Victor Davis Hanson criticizes this committee because no such committee investigated the 2020 riots and attacks on “iconic” federal courthouses.
The second center of action was the White House.
The White House where Trump was.
He was only there because the Secret Service, which Trump ordered to prepare for a trip to the Capitol Building where Trump told his followers he would join them, could not or would not organize Trump’s trip to join his protesters.
We now have testimony from Trump-appointed Generals, the Trump-appointed Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Army all at the Pentagon. We’ve heard their testimony; to wit:
President Trump never called them or their offices and deputies during the insurrection otherwise known as the COUP. He never called the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Secretary of Homeland Security or their deputies or the General in charge of the D.C. National Guard.
Only one person called them.
The Vice-President of the United States called them; Vice-President Mike Pence. He called them and he tried to order them to call in the National Guard. He called them from an underground loading dock where he was protected from the mob by Secret Service men and women with drawn weapons, pistols and submachine guns as well as semi-automatic firing rifles.
The premier liar in all of American Presidential history, Donald J. Trump started lying months before the election that the only way he could lose was if the election was rigged and stolen.
His followers and lawyers filed over 60 cases before state and federal courts including the United States Supreme Court and Trump lost every single one including those heard by Trump-appointed judges.
He continues the lie to this day.
The hearings are showing the American people just what a political and personal cancer this man is; he’s destructive, he hates the rule of law, he hates the U.S. Constitution -- which, I’m sure he has never read and if he had he wouldn’t understand it.
The Committee is clearly showing that Trump is not only guilty of ignoring millions of dollars in legal advice from government lawyers that the scheme to have VP Pence break laws to keep Trump in power was illegal, but he is guilty of attempting to have others commit vote fraud on his behalf in the state of Georgia, an illegal state crime.
We not only have the testimony of people on the phone call but we have a sound tape.
This whole episode is best described by a famous, albeit retired federal appeals judge, J. Michael Luttig, in his words to the committee the other day,
“Members of the House Select Committee -- A stake was driven through the heart of American democracy on January 6, 2021, and our democracy today is on a knife’s edge…
In his appearance before the Select Committee, Judge Luttig ended his testimony with these powerful words:
“Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy…”
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, author and hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.