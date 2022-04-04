THE CONTRERAS REPORT: F looding the border — sewage, not people

Every second of the day, seven days a week, millions of gallons of partially treated sewage flow into the Pacific Ocean — not in or around next door neighbor city of Tijuana.
Media people, even from CBS’ “60 Minutes,” flock to the border to report on sewage and industrial runoff from Tijuana. It enters San Diego on a concrete-lined channel everyone sees when they drive or walk into Tijuana.
There’s always water flowing towards the ocean through the Tijuana Estuary, the large chunk of land south and east of the city of Imperial Beach. That is the polluted water that causes the County of San Diego to close off activities that expose people to contaminated waters.
When rains come, the volume of contaminated runoff increases exponentially because the water is the Tijuana River. It runs through 30 miles of Mexico and through Tijuana until it returns to the United States 500 yards from the border crossing into Mexico from San Diego.
That is, it returns to the U.S. 30 miles east where it enters Mexico as Cottonwood Creek. Its watershed drains San Diego mountains southeast of San Diego.
The media centers attention on this flow of pollution every rain. Beaches from Imperial Beach to Coronado are closed. People complain. Fingers are pointed at Mexico and Mexicans. They are, of course, guilty.
But, border water problems, and water pollution problems along the border are U.S. and Mexico joint problems that require — by law — joint solutions and joint financing. There is a $300 million dollar fund approved by Congress that is on the way to help with the problem. That adds to the millions that have been spent in recent decades to alleviate the problems.
That, notwithstanding, is minor compared to real sewage dumping into our Pacific Ocean well north of the Tijuana River.
The place, off of Point Loma, miles from Mexico. Who by? The people of San Diego and suburbs La Mesa, El Cajon, National City and Chula Vista; not the people of Tijuana.
For several decades, San Diego has pumped hundreds of millions of gallons of sewage through its system to Point Loma where it processes the sewage. It’s called “primary” treatment. That is, objects are screened out but that is all, there is no secondary chemical treatment as required by federal law.
If San Diego were to follow the law, it would provide secondary and tertiary treatment. That would cost the city billions of dollars. The city doesn’t do that because it receives waivers from the federal government to provide only primary treatment.
The reason: Scientists prove every year that San Diego’s unique geographical situation allows it to pump its sewage into the deep waters off Point Loma that are extremely cold. They are so cold that bacteria that exists upon entry into the huge concrete piping into the westward deep water, the bacteria is killed.
Sea urchins by the millions exist and grow in this water nurtured by remaining bacteria that does not pollute or kill animal life. American divers harvest sea urchins there with government (FDA) approval and ship the urchins to Japan where urchins are a delicacy.
So, San Diego has produced a scientifically proven system that saves money and even provides a mini industry that pleases Japanese palettes and adds to American trade revenues and Gross Domestic Product. This, from sewage.
Ten to 15 miles south, however, we have a real problem that only money and science can solve.
The solution is within reach. Existing border facilities need to be rebuilt to handle more polluted water. That water must then be transported by huge concrete piping into the Pacific waters like in Point Loma. The pipes will have to go further but there is a point where the water is perpetually cold enough to kill the bacteria as in Point Loma.
On the Mexican side, Mexico needs to upgrade its outworn and outgrown sewage system and hook it into the new American system that will be built to accommodate the huge amount of polluted water produced on both sides of the border.
The problem is huge but not so huge that it can’t be solved. A billion-and-a-half dollars crosses the border every day in goods and services between the United States and Mexico; there is money to solve the problem.
Sewage can be solved; people — not so much.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author. He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.