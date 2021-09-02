THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Front-line American Hispanics

The large American flag that greets people entering the United States at the San Diego border crossing from Mexico was at half-mast again when I crossed the border yesterday.
Thirteen Americans were killed by a suicide bomber at the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport last week. These were the first Americans to die in Afghanistan for over a year.
One was a U.S. Army staff sergeant, one U.S. Navy corpsman and 11 U.S. Marines.
When the names were released, I was struck with evidence that the racists and anti-immigrant fifth column among us must have been shocked by the names. Five of the dead were either immigrants or progeny of immigrants from Mexico, with one from the Dominican Republic.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
• Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif.
• Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31, of Utah
• Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyo.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.
• Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, Lawrence, Mass.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Ind.
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Mo.
• Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
These racist anti-immigrant human aberrations infected our society during the Trump presidency with The Big Lie about immigrants from south of the Rio Grande and about invasions by Central American criminals and children.
Trump is gone and so are most of his deranged anti-immigrant “achichinqles” (ah-chi-chin-klehs, gofers like Stephen Miller in the White House or Tucker Carlson on Fox).
Now, the worst thing that Trump or his mailroom clerks could possibly imagine is that there on the list of those Marines killed were a young woman born in the Dominican Republic (Rosario) and four young men of Hispanic origin (Mexican) – 45 percent of the 11 Marines killed.
Granted this is a small sample, but the Hispanic population according to the newly released census numbers for 2020 show that 18 percent of the U.S. population is Hispanic. Nonetheless, Trump, Miller, Carlson et al must be ill because 45 percent of these rescue Marines were Hispanics with roots south of the Rio Grande.
One hundred percent of these anti-immigrant fanatics refused to serve the United States of America in any military capacity at any time despite the United States being at war since 9/11 20 years ago. These “men” even warn against Afghans that worked for us, that fought with us, because, as Tucker says, they’re “invading” us.”
Their warnings are non-sensical, stupid and tinged with deep-seated racism.
These Marines were real Americans. Their critics are not.
I am proud of all who were there working for and defending freedom. I am proud of these “paisanos” of mine who were all young enough to be my grandkids. I am proud of these people because they stepped up to serve above and beyond.
Semper Fi, compañeros, I’ll think of you every time I see an American flag, the flag that honors you and your sacrifice.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy and The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade. He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
