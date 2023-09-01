THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Grand Theft - California?

Ignorant people claim California never belonged to Mexico. They bristle at the charge the United States criminally stole California from Mexico.
California was legally part of Mexico and, yes, the United States stole California and what is now Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and parts of Oklahoma and Kansas from Mexico in a crime Vladimir Putin would be proud to author.
Who said so? Congressman Abraham Lincoln on January 12, 1848, in a speech that exposed President James Polk’s attack on Mexico in Mexico in 1846.
Lincoln: “The President…declares that the soil was ours on which hostilities were commenced by Mexico…it was incumbent upon him to present the facts from which he concluded the soil was ours, on which the first blood of the war was shed. I…show that the whole of this – issue and evidence – is, from beginning to end, the sheerest deception…he ordered General Taylor into the midst of a peaceful Mexican settlement, purposely to bring on a war…having it now settled that territorial indemnity is the only object, we are urged to seize…all the whole province of Lower California to boot, and to still carry on the war – to take all we are fighting for, and still fight on. So, again, he insists that the separate national existence of Mexico shall be maintained; but he does not tell us how this can be done after we shall have taken all her territory.”
Ohio State University history professor Alan R. Millet (Colonel, USMCR ret) wrote in his “Semper Fidelis – History of the United States Marine Corps, p.74) that President Polk sent a secret agent, 33-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Archibald H. Gillespie (for whom El Cajon’s air field is named), a “Spanish-speaking adventurer who arrived in California as Polk’s personal secret agent,” to organize illegal alien Americans into a fighting force to take over the Mexican port and town of San Diego. Yes, that’s “illegal alien Americans.”
Coincidence? American troops are ordered to invade Mexican territory to provoke a war to grab real estate… American troops invade Mexico 1,200 miles from California to dispute the local land between one river and another. Before that happened Lt. Archibald H. Gillespie (USMC) was personally ordered by President Polk to travel aboard a U.S. Navy ship to San Diego – in civilian clothes to organize a military “Putsch” against a small contingent of Mexican soldiers to claim California. Coincidence?
In his 1848 speech, future President Lincoln charged that President Polk “purposely,” as he put it, provoked a war with Mexico by invading Mexican territory.
Was California a part of Mexico before 1846? Yes. Mexico City appointed governors and garrisoned Mexican soldiers in California from the moment the Spanish were driven out of Mexico in 1821. Mexico City’s California governors gave land grants that, properly documented, were ratified later by American courts. Mexicans in California that continued to reside one year after the war-ending Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was ratified – automatically became U.S. citizens. But, they had to be Mexican citizens to qualify.
So, if California wasn’t part of Mexico, how could the United States legally include California into the treaty with Mexico that gave it and the rest of the Southwest to the United States? How could the United States automatically make Californians U.S. citizens if they weren’t Mexicans to begin with? The treaty stated Mexican citizens only qualified to be U.S. citizens.
Revisionists who claim to absolutely know that the U.S. didn’t steal California are wrong. Lincoln’s position is supported by Colonel Allan R. Millet (USMCR, ret) and his exposure of Marine Lt. Archibald H. Gillespie and his secret mission to California to organize a covert force to take it over when the planned war started. President James Polk was the head conspirator to steal California.
California was stolen by the United States!
Mexico City was occupied by the United States Army and the Mexicans were told the U.S. would occupy Mexico City and the Port of Veracruz until it signed and ratified the treaty.
That is called extortion. That’s criminal. California was stolen from Mexico.
Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant, author of books, newspaper/magazine Opinion writer and hosts the Contreras Report International Edition on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.