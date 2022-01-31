THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Hard to be a proud Republican today

“(U.S.) Navy warships routinely sail close to Chinese-occupied islands in the South China Sea to challenge Chinese sovereignty claims, as well as through the Taiwan Strait, to Beijing’s anger. … The two carrier strike groups, led by their flagships USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln, had begun operations in the South China Sea on Sunday.”
Those two naval strike groups are like monstrous pimples on a 12-year-old preteen to the Chinese, as well they should be. The order to sail through the South China Sea came from President Joseph Biden himself.
That’s the same President Joseph Biden who has ordered American military equipment to the Ukraine and actual soldiers and war planes into Eastern European countries abutting the Russian-threatened Ukraine.
Despite, then, the real possibility of those two theaters involving our two main antagonists, Russia and China, President Biden is manifesting attention and muscle towards the two countries like no president since George W. Bush.
Biden’s reward: Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, a combat veteran and Harvard Law graduate attacks President Biden for doing things George W. Bush did to Republican acclaim (except from Sen. Rand Paul).
Sen. Cotton on Ukraine: "Biden bears a lot of the blame. ... For a year he has been appeasing Vladimir Putin. … He gave him a very one-sided nuclear arms control treaty the very first month of his presidency. He removed sanctions from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which his own party opposed. He really did nothing about the colonial pipeline hack and then in August, Vladimir Putin, like the rest of the world, saw Joe Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan.”
Sen. Cotton overlooks several important truths: Biden’s first month treaty couldn’t have been negotiated in a month. Removing sanctions on the Russian pipeline to Germany was done at the request of our German ally. … What could he do about a many-month planned pipeline hack? Put sanctions on Russia? There are lots of sanctions on Russia, that doesn’t stop them because they can bank in the United States.
As for Afghanistan, lawyer Cotton is full of cotton.
Biden didn’t negotiate the turn-and-run-from-Afghanistan with our tails between our legs — Donald Trump did. Biden didn’t negotiate the shameful agreement with the terrorist Taliban — Donald Trump did. Biden implemented Donald Trump’s notorious agreement with the Taliban. Specifically, Trump did not invite the elected Afghan government to the withdrawal negotiations.
Yes. No Afghan government representatives were involved in the negotiations.
One wonders if Trump can even find Afghanistan on a marked map.
As for Sen. Cotton blaming Biden for everything that has occurred in the past year he, of course, is joined by the Republican cadre in the Senate on, for example, voting no on the Biden-supported voting bill. With the exception of the passed-into-law Infrastructure bill that was supported by a significant number of Republican senators — 19 — Cotton pretty well reflects almost all Republican senators.
On voting, the Republican cadre en toto recanted the history-making Republican support for civil rights in 1964 when more Republican senators led by a wheezy Illinois Republican senator named Everett Dirkson voted for civil and voting rights than did Democrats.
In fact, 80 percent of House Republicans (136 out of 171) voted for the 1961 Civil Rights Act than Democrats (63 percent). In the Senate, Dirkson delivered 27 Republican votes (82 percent of Republicans and only six Republicans voted against the bill — led by Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater). Republicans for, 82 percent, vs. Democrats for, 69 percent.
Those were bipartisan days, bipartisan on important issues.
Like, for example, the two U.S. Navy carrier groups in the South China Sea, through which 40 percent of the world’s trade passes. Carriers that are carrying U.S. Marine F-35 war planes are taking off from. The F-35 is the world’s most advanced war plane. It is totally superior to anything the Chinese or Russians can put into the air. In a couple of words, an F-35 can eat Chinese and Russian combat planes for lunch.
A note: Sen. Cotton, that’s Joe Biden that is personally approving our combat ships to sail through and train in Chinese-claimed territory and arms and equipment to ally Ukraine.
Another note: It is Democrat Joe Biden who rejects the anti-civil rights Democratic Party history on today’s civil and voting rights by pushing for laws protecting those rights while you, Sen. Cotton and two conservative Democrats and 49 other Republicans, are opposed.
Shame on you.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a United States Marine veteran, political consultant and lifelong Republican author
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.