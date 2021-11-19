THE CONTRERAS REPORT: House Republican leader is gutless

What claims to be the Republican Party today is a gutless, spineless shadow of Republicans who rallied for victory two years after Republican Presidential candidate Barry Goldwater was creamed by the corrupt Lyndon Baines Johnson.
I should know. Election night 1966 found me in a party bus traveling between Republican candidate campaign offices pouring California Champagne to celebrate.
To celebrate winning state legislators like newcomer and future California Governor and U.S. Senator Pete Wilson, two congressmen and gubernatorial candidates in Michigan and Maryland named Romney and Agnew.
There also was an extra bottle of Champagne to celebrate the election of a jovial “B” movie actor Ronald Reagan governor of California.
Though not on any ballot that year, former Vice President Richard Nixon, loser of the 1960 presidential election, was, in 1966, a definite winner.
He campaigned all over the country for Republican candidates for all federal and state offices. So many won, an instant national army was created that owed much to Richard Nixon. He won the 1968 presidential election.
Nixon knew the American people were unhappy about the raging war in Vietnam and that somehow he could use that as an issue to run for president in 1968. He did and won.
We Republicans had no idea Lyndon Johnson would not run for re-election or that Richard Nixon would benefit immensely by Johnson being run out of office by opponents in his own party, especially a senator named Eugene McCarthy.
The name McCarthy is important to this essay because it was Wisconsin Sen. Eugene McCarthy that stood up to an incumbent president and chased the president out of office.
A previous senator from Wisconsin, Republican Joe McCarthy had crawled out from an alcoholic cloud to historically set new records of sleaze. His allegation that the State Department was full of Moscow-led communist traitors to America was made in 1949 and despite his announcement that he had a list of the traitors, we never saw the list.
The driving force behind Johnson not running in 1968 after his stunning defeat of Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater was U.S. Sen. Eugene McCarthy, the quintessential anti-war candidate.
In looks and demeanor he was the opposite of the main opposition to the Vietnam War, that of bearded hippie men with long hair protesting the war and the decades long and inconvenient conscription.
Eugene McCarthy took on his political party, his president and won a lot of votes. He ran against an incumbent president. He ran an incumbent president out of office.
Eugene McCarthy was a brave man. That, in contrast to another senator from Wisconsin, Joe McCarthy who had a list of 211 Communists working in the State Department. There was no list. He made it up. He lied.
President Dwight Eisenhower criticized McCarthy. The U.S. Senate censured him.
So, during the 1949 to 1969 20 years, one good McCarthy and one bad one. Fast forward to today, add another bad McCarthy.
Kevin McCarthy, Republican congressman from Bakersfield, Calif., and elected Minority Leader of the House has crawled out from his cave to embarrass real Republicans and real Americans.
On Jan. 6, 2021, he was a national hero for assigning guilt and responsibility to then President Trump for the massive invasion of the capital of the United States by a ragtag group of Trump supporters.
Within days, however, he flip-flopped into a butt-kissing gofer for the now former president, the man who lost the presidency in a great landslide but lies every time he says a word about the election.
Kevin is a gutless liar like Joe McCarthy.
Where is January’s Kevin McCarthy that blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 mob?
Worse, he now has another embarrassment to the party to deal with. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who tweeted an anime cartoon depicting him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking Biden with swords.
Democrats screamed. McCarthy hasn’t said a word.
Instead, McCarthy is being pressured by his rightwing members to strip the 13 Republicans that voted for Biden’s infrastructure, to strip them of their committee assignments because they are “traitors” to Donald Trump’s Republican Party.
McCarthy must ignore those rabid people. He can’t punish the 13 because he wants to be Speaker of the House. Without their support, he can’t make it.
What will gutless Kevin do?
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy” and “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade” and “A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
