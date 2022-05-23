THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Ignore subpoenas; be expelled

Subpoenas have been issued by the Select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 violent attempt to block the government by insurrection, insurrection by definition.
The Insurrection Act of 1807: This law passed just 18 years after the Constitution became the law of the land. The law allows the president to use federal troops or federalized National Guardsmen in the United States to quell riots or insurrections.
The most recent use of the law was in Los Angeles in 1992. Local Blacks rioted, some say, revolted against the city in a gigantic uprising. Sixty-three people were murdered. Billions of dollars in damage by arson was scattered throughout Los Angeles.
Why did Blacks revolt? A white jury decided that four Los Angeles police officers were not guilty of illegally assaulting a Black motorist who ignored a police pullover.
The man was beaten silly by the police which included Highway Patrol officers, school cops, local cops. It was caught on video tape.
The jury’s decision was read in court on April 29, and within hours, Blacks in South Central Los Angeles hit the streets, breaking store windows, looting businesses and lighting fires that would burn buildings all over Los Angeles. The riot spread across Los Angeles for four days.
With the city in flames, National Guardsmen were issued one magazine of bullets and sent out into the streets to stop the biggest race riot since the Civil War.
Knowing that guardsmen with a handful of bullets each could not stop the insurrection, Gov. Pete Wilson called the federal government.
Wilson asked President George H.W. Bush for troops. Bush activated the Insurrection Act of 1807. He sent U.S. Army soldiers from the 7th Infantry and Marines from the 1st Marine Division into Los Angeles to assist local and state authorities.
The uprising, as Black Los Angeles Congresswoman Maxine Waters called the insurrection, could not fight the Marines and Army. It died on day four.
That was the last time the Insurrection Act was invoked in the United States.
It came close to being activated on Jan. 6, in the mind, that is, of responsible people who were appalled by the invading mob that breached security at the capitol building.
The thousands of people who had gathered in Washington that day to listen to the exiting president of the United States claim the election was stolen were fired up by the loser president.
They have testified since that he, President Donald J. Trump essentially ordered — or strongly suggested that they attack Congress.
“Fight like hell,” Trump said in his inflammatory speech to the crowd. They did. Over 100 police officers were injured.
Over 700 people have been charged with various crimes. Only one has been found not guilty, the rest have been found guilty or have pleaded guilty — many have been imprisoned for years.
But they weren’t the only lawbreakers that day, Jan. 6.
A number of congress people have been named as helping the insurrection or to have information of the illegal activity or spoke to the president during the insurrection. Specifically, these five congressmen have been subpoenaed by the Select committee: Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Mo Brooks, R-Ala.
Mo Brooks should be remembered, for he told the mob to kick ass and take names later. Jim Jordan talked to the president during the insurrection but can’t remember if he spoke to him once, twice or three times or when he talked to the president. Kevin McCarthy spoke to the president and asked the president to stop the insurrection. Congressman Perry apparently was involved in an attempted political coup in the Department of Justice by pushing a low-level official for Attorney General to help Trump contest the election.
These people have information we Americans need to know.
Will they testify? We don’t know yet. But, If I were the speaker of the House, I would invoke the Constitution and demand these men testify.
The Constitution is clear: Article 1, Section 5 states, “Each House may determine the rules for its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.”
If they don’t, the speaker should announce that Congress won’t go to court, it will simply expel these five men from Congress with a 2/3 majority vote of the House of Representatives. It can do that for any reason.
Not honoring the subpoenas is breaking the law. No testimony, then send them back to their homes, embarrassed, shamed, without pensions and forbidden to run for Congress again.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, author and hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube, Facebook and on statewide cable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.