THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Marjorie Taylor Green must go

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a despicable woman who truly deserves to be called any descriptive adjectives or nouns that anyone can imagine or use. Besides those words and labels, she is stupid, intellectually deficient and truly ugly in thought, personal beliefs and almost every single utterance than flows from her mouth.
She is a mouthy extremist who hates people who don’t look like her, pray with rosaries and celebrate communion with their lord, confirm into adulthood and faith boys and girls, and anyone who doesn’t believe in her world of conspiracies.
“Jews will not replace us” is the mantra of many of her followers. Suggestions to wear masks to protect people around you and suggestions that one is vaccinated to protect you and others from COVID-19 are equated in her mind and words with German Jews being ordered to wear YELLOW stars (not gold) on their clothing so people could identify them as Jews.
These YELLOW stars identified people to be bullied and/or discriminated against in everyday life by the German government led by members of the German Nazis. The YELLOW stars were just one more step to the Holocaust in which millions of people were killed. An estimated 6 million men, women and children were murdered by the very people Marjorie Taylor Greene is attempting to emulate, all for the crime of being Jewish.
She, of course, did not live through those times and I doubt she has ever known any Holocaust survivors.
I did live through those times and have known many Holocaust survivors. I also have known many, many people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, congresswoman from Georgia, a carpet-bagging politician who originally announced to campaign for Congress in one district, when another distant district opened up when the incumbent retired. She shut down her campaign and traveled across district lines to run in an open seat.
The U.S. Constitution specifies that a person who serves in Congress only needs to meet three requirements: one, he/she must be a resident of the state; two, must be a citizen for seven years and, three, be 25 years of age. So, she didn’t break any laws or rules.
Nonetheless, the lying congresswoman has had her committee assignments taken from her by the House. She should be censured by a Republican-led effort for her outrageous and stupid declarations and if she continues, she should be expelled from Congress.
This is not a denial of her First Amendment free speech and associated rights; it is a denial of her holding a seat in Congress because Congress thinks she is not qualified to sit in Congress.
The Constitution, Article 1, Section 5 states: “(the) House shall be the judge of the elections, returns and qualifications of its own members” and “each house may determine the rules, of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behaviours and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.”
So, instead of Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying Marjorie Taylor Greene is “wrong,” he should be demanding her censure, at a minimum, by the House or for her to be expelled for “disorderly behaviour.” That is defined by the House just like the “high crimes and misdemeanors” rationale for impeachment.
This House impeached President Donald J. Trump twice for what they defined as “High crimes and misdemeanors.” McCarthy should lead the way to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. Nothing less.
If not, he should resign his position and his House seat for manifesting total political cowardice, betrayal of his oath of office, failing to represent his constituents and betraying his political party.
GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy must go, if for no other reason, his current refusal to dump Marjorie Taylor Greene, congresswoman from Georgia.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is host of The Contreras Report, available at Youtube.com and Facebook.com.
