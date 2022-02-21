THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Mexican president crosses another line

Imagine if Donald Trump had announced income details of Fox News commentator Chris Wallace, a Trump critic, at a news conference in an effort to smear Wallace?
We were surprised Trump didn’t do that. Why? Because he despised the press and reporters.
Long before Trump’s signature Jan. 6, 2021, speech that prefaced a riot and insurrection in the Capitol, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — AMLO — riled up his supporters by declaring that his presidential election was stolen from him in 2006 and 2012. He demanded his supporters demonstrate, shut down business activities. He traveled throughout Mexico “appointing” officers to his shadow government, the one “true” presidency.
AMLO’s shutdowns were unsuccessful at the time; nonetheless, he was elected in 2018.
A few days ago, in a flurry of misrepresentations President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed a critical journalist’s “income” in an effort to discredit the man for being successful even before AMLO was elected.
President López Obrador has long attacked journalists as biased, pretentious “sellouts” who are aligned and part and parcel of his political opposition. His morning news conferences feature a segment called “Who’s Who of Lies,” in which he or a gofer — achichichincle — names and shames reporters whom he accuses of peddling “fake news (a politically patented Trump accusation).”
López Obrador continued his war against the media when he publicly revealed the “salary details” of a well-known investigative journalist who recently reported that one of the president’s sons has a lavish lifestyle at odds with the president’s austere image.
According to Lopez Obrador, Carlos Loret de Mola, earns much more than President AMLO does. He led the conference with threats to turn loose the dogs of taxation on Loret. He brazenly accused Loret of earning money for “hitting him” with critical stories.
Really…
AMLO claimed that Loret made $1.6 million (American dollars) last year — compared with his $100,000 (American dollars).
He “asked”: “Do you think this is because he’s a high-flying, very intelligent journalist, a good writer? No! It’s because of his hatchet jobs.”
His audience of reporters rose as one to ask the question of where López Obrador got the salary information and whether he violated privacy laws.
As in the United States, publication of a person’s financial records without permission is a crime in Mexico. He says the info came “anonymously.”
“There is no pretext for this abuse of power,” said Daniel Moreno, director of the news website Political Animal. “It’s an unacceptable attack from any point of view.”
Loret responded on Twitter, saying that the salary figures shown at the news conference were “inflated,” noting that while they were purported to be from last year they included earnings from Televisa, the TV network where he once worked as an anchor but left in 2019. If President Lopez Obrador doesn’t realize it, or hasn’t been advised by his staff, 2019 was two years before 2021.
Loret: “This would-be dictator is out of his mind,” and he wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece that was headlined with AMLO’s initials: “For AMLO, journalism is the number one enemy.”
But the words that broke AMLO’s political “water” was Loret’s report in January about the president’s 41-year-old son that seems to have blown up AMLO’s public campaign against corruption.
The story alleged that José Ramón López, who served as a campaign manager for his father’s 2018 presidential bid, lives in a sprawling multi-million dollar home outside Houston, Texas, and drives a white Mercedes worth nearly $70,000.
The report also found that in 2019 and 2020 he and his wife lived in a nearby mansion owned by Keith Schilling, who was an executive at oil company Baker Hughes, which has lucrative contracts with Mexican state oil company Pemex. AMLO is a staunch supporter of the nearly-bankrupt PEMEX.
On Dec. 1, 2018, new President López Obrador converted the presidential mansion into a public museum and took a 60 percent pay cut. He blames what he calls neo-liberal “decadence” of past administrations and the news media for eroding the moral character of the nation. At the same time, he claims he has rooted out corruption like no other previous president.
The facts are his administration has not convicted a single corrupt politician who wasn’t charged before AMLO became president of Mexico, three years ago.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy and The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade. He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.