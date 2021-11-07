THE CONTRERAS REPORT: 'No spik Inglish'

When Russian immigrants to the United States were tested in 1917 by the U.S. government so they could be drafted to serve in the Great War, so many failed simple English tests few made it into the Army.
At the same time, a 20-year-old Mexican walked across the border from Mexico. That was not illegal in 1916. However, when a draft to fill out the European-war bound U.S. Army was instituted, the Texas farm worker was investigated by authorities to see why he wasn’t registered for the draft.
As he wasn’t a U.S. citizen, they decided to deport him, a very unusual act before 1924’s anti-immigration law.
Marcelino Serna enthusiastically volunteered for the Army rather than being deported to Mexico. It was in a decade-long civil war.
Mexican citizen Marcelino Serna convinced American authorities he really wanted to serve in the Army rather than go back to Mexico. The Army took him.
After basic training he was shipped to France where the war was highlighted by trench warfare and barbed wire, machine guns and airplanes; all three new ways of making war that had been used in Mexico before war broke out in Europe.
American officers offered to discharge the Mexican citizen; he refused.
Serna went to the front lines with his bolt-action 1903 Springfield rifle, grenades and nothing else.
Spotting a wounded German sniper, Pvt. Serna followed him to a German-held trench. Serna snuck up on the Germans and threw three grenades into the trench killing 26 German soldiers and capturing 24 more. He marched them back to American lines by himself.
General John J. (Blackjack) Pershing, fresh from unsuccessfully chasing Pancho Villa all over northern Mexico, awarded Serna the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest U.S. military decoration.
The French commander of all Allied forces in France awarded Serna the highest French medal for bravery, the Croix de Guerre.
Serna was the first Hispanic American and first Mexican citizen to be awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. Note: It was not the Medal of Honor, the medal Tennessee’s Alvin York was awarded for doing exactly what Serna did by himself.
When the war ended, Marcelino Serna returned as the most decorated World War I veteran from the state of Texas.
Why was Serna denied the Medal of Honor while a “hillbilly” from the Tennessee hills was awarded one for basically the same action with the same result?
His story was far more noteworthy than that of York, a former conscientious objector who had to be talked into serving the U.S. Army.
The medal had been awarded to Hispanics, two in the Civil War and to Mexican American U.S. Marine France Silva in 1900’s combat in China; so it wasn’t because Serna was what we now call a Hispanic.
Why was he denied?
Serna wasn’t promoted and wasn’t awarded the Medal of Honor because he didn’t speak or write English well enough to “understand and sign” written orders a sergeant was required to do.
This is not made up fiction. Those were the reasons cited in a Department of Defense book entitled “Hispanics Defend America” published by the Reagan administration in 1982.
In WWII, Texan Audie Murphy was World War II’s most decorated soldier. He was a school dropout. Nonetheless, he was not only awarded the Medal of Honor, he was promoted to lieutenant.
The reason Serna wasn’t awarded the Medal of Honor was that he hardly spoke English.
This, after the Army had rejected thousands of European immigrants — like Russian immigrants — when the U.S. entered the European War.
The Army would not have a Hispanic general officer until 1976 when Richard Cavazos was promoted to brigadier general. As it happens, Brig. Gen. Cavazos had been awarded two Distinguished Service Crosses, one in Korea and one in Vietnam.
Serna would return to Texas after the war, become a citizen. There wouldn’t be a movie made about him. Few would ever hear or read his story in English or Spanish.
Like fellow World War I soldiers, Marcelino Serna’s gigantic contribution to America’s combat history would be overshadowed by World War II’s American soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen.
Nonetheless, this Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, some of us will remember Marcelino Serna in English and Spanish. We’ll do so fondly and proudly. ¿Comprende?
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy,” “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade,” and “A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
