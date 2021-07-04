THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Racism is everywhere. Period.

Unbalanced budgets, poor public schools, high taxes, lying politicians, poverty, fatherless homes, illegal immigration … are these America’s most pressing problems?
No. Racism is.
Are you a racist?
1. Do you think a racial group is superior to any other because of skin color or culture?
2. Do you think one language is superior to any other?
3. Do you think different racial groups should attend separate schools, separate churches, separate theaters and use separate parks, water fountains, etc.?
4. Do you think most people on welfare are Black or Hispanic?
5. Do you think most illegal drug users, including opiate junkies, are Black or Hispanic?
6. Do you think most people in America in poverty are Black or Hispanic?
7. Do you think most females who have abortions are Black or Hispanic?
8. Do you think that unqualified Blacks and Hispanics get preferential treatment in jobs, promotions and university admissions?
9. Do you think that uneducated white and Black men suffer economically at the hands of less educated Hispanic immigrants, legal and illegal, who do not speak English?
10. Do you think like Rush Limbaugh did and Pat Buchanan and Tucker Carlson do, that the United States is being “invaded” by Mexicans and Central Americans, legally and illegally?
11. Do you think like Rush Limbaugh did and Pat Buchanan does, that illegal aliens come here just to collect welfare and other public benefits?
12. Do you disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court that children of illegal aliens should not be denied public schooling?
13. Do you know like Rush Limbaugh did and Pat Buchanan does that those migrants here illegally pay no taxes?
15. Do you think like Pat Buchanan and Tucker Carlson that illegals cause rampant crime in America?
16. Do you think Blacks and/or Asians are pushy or rude?
17. Do you think Hispanics are rude when they speak Spanish in front of others who do not, and should they be fired if they speak Spanish at work, even during lunch breaks?
18. Do you think there are too many immigrants coming to America?
19. Do you think or know Jews are a race?
20. Do you think or know that Jews control money and banking in the world?
21. Do you think or know Germans did not murder millions of Jews during the 1930s and 1940s?
22. Do you think Rodney King was beaten because he ran from the cops, or because he tossed a couple of them to the ground?
23. If you have ever read it, do you insist that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution was written and approved to apply only to Blacks who had been in slavery?
24. If you are a Californian, in 1994 did you vote for the anti-immigrant Proposition 187 without reading it?
25. Without ever reading it, did you support Proposition 187 based on its support by Rush Limbaugh?
If you answered yes to every question, you are without doubt or reservation a true-blue ignorant racist. You are an ordinary racist if you answered yes to half the questions, and that includes Black or Hispanics who answered yes to half the questions.
If, out of factual ignorance, you could not answer half the questions you are in serious trouble and are probably a racist, an extremely dangerous racist, for you look like everyone’s next-door neighbor, fellow commuter, worker, fellow church goer, fellow voter, or Tucker Carlson fan.
Racists have been with us forever and will always be with us. Those who are not, need to single out those who are and make sure they don’t ever repeat their victory on Election Day 2016.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is host of The Contreras Report available at YouTube.com and Facebook.com.
