I love Google and YouTube. They do more for Hispanics than do college libraries and are faster and more convenient.
Every article I write, every commentary I make has roots in Google. No more libraries. An internet connection to Google and YouTube, Google for research and YouTube for distribution, and I’m in business.
While they earn off of me and people like me, and rightly so, their business model, however, has a “Dark Side.” It should not be tolerated.
Racism, religious, ethnic and political hate makes both companies tons of money and seething cesspools of hate that strip individuals and groups of dignity and peace.
Every time someone clicks on Google or YouTube, money is made. Every time.
Google performs 63,000 searches per second on any given day; 3.8 million searches per minute, 228 million searches per hour, and 5.6 billion searches per day.
Clicks make money. Alphabet Inc., Google’s and YouTube’s parent, is America’s fourth trillion-dollar-plus company.
With billions in revenue, why do Google and YouTube need to make more money off online hate?
Online hate equals big worldwide business.
For example, the Anti-Defamation League conducts worldwide surveys to measure antiSemitism in 100 different countries.
The survey shows that the most antiSemitic countries are Muslim-dominated. No surprise. However, European antiSemitism ranges from 4 percent in Sweden to Hungary’s 42 percent and Armenia’s 58 percent.
Facilitated by search engines like Google and platforms like YouTube, hate incidents are reported everywhere, 24/7.
For example, Patrick Wood Crusius of Texas drove 10 hours on Aug. 3, 2019, from the Dallas area to El Paso to hunt Hispanics. There he massacred 22 Mexicans and Mexican-Americans and wounded 26 more at a Walmart store.
Before the shooting, Crusius posted a four page “manifesto” on the internet decrying the “invasion” of America by Mexicans. The victims looked like me.
Millions around the world find and read his manifesto. The hate Crusius manifests and represents is available to all on Google.
Crusius copied several predecessor race/ethnic/religious shooters: Norwegian Anders Breivik, New Zealander Brenton Tarrant (who streamed his mosque mass murder on the Internet) and Californian John Earnest’s synagogue shooting.
They killed immigrants, Muslims or Jews for the same reason — hate.
Google and YouTube facilitate these murderers by spreading their hate and earn money by doing so. They are protected by Section 230 of the Community Decency Act.
It says: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service of any information provided by another information center provider” is liable for defamation. Congress can change this.
Technocrats state that algorithms are meant to help remove extremists, personalize our feeds and to de-racialize social media. Yes, but they also spread hate — profitably.
That reminds one of the early 1900s.
Photographers took pictures of Blacks hanging from trees and their lynch mobs. They made them into postcards sold throughout the USA, for a profit, of course.
While the prevalence of online hate speech and extremism is well-known, what has been kept secret is how profitable hate is on these platforms.
YouTube’s comments sections are used to recruit new people by hate group organizers. The comments themselves tend to be inflammatory in nature but “legally” not defamatory — Section 230. YouTube’s employees object but management prefers the profit, so hate stays.
There’s only one reason for this — money. Hate sells. The parent company of both, Alphabet Inc. knows that, so hate stays.
It’s wrong, and it should stop. Congress can pass laws requiring labeling such material as “hate” material and to post a rebuttal to each and every “hate” post. No rebuttal, no publication.
Congress can require a screen size label stating this material is defined by statute as “hate material.”
Algorithms with hundreds of keywords of racist material can identify any post as “hate” and to post a rebuttal side by side with the hate material. This would protect “free speech and free expression.”
Congress can hold companies responsible for purveying hate. It can do so by the “commerce clause” of the U.S. Constitution that mandates Congress to “regulate” interstate and foreign commerce.
It would be a simple enough task for Congress to exempt companies with a market capitalization above one trillion dollars, which allow them to operate like monopolies, from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It would reign in Google and YouTube but not create turmoil throughout the broader industry.
Publishing hate is an action; thinking and expressing hate is not. Prohibiting published hate is tricky, yes. It calls for careful handling as an action not thought under the “Commerce clause.”
It’s time for Congress and the courts to act. It won’t save the 22 dead at an El Paso Walmart but it might save 22 more at another Walmart somewhere.
It might save me.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant, author and hosts the Contreras Report on Facebook and YouTube
