THE CONTRERAS REPORT: San Diego Political Gadfly Peter Navarro, Busted

If you have never been served with a federal subpoena you have no idea what former Presidential advisor, 72-year-old Peter Navarro’s arrest for contempt is all about.
I have been served with a federal Grand Jury subpoena. The difference is that he has been indicted for contempt because he didn’t honor a subpoena from the Select January 6 House Committee. It is investigating what happened and why a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.
When I was served by two FBI agents, I discovered that my Grand Jury subpoena was not an invitation to appear if I had the time or was in town.
The plain words across the top of the subpoena stated “YOU ARE COMMANDED TO APPEAR” before a federal Grand Jury in Los Angeles, California... Period.
The agents told me, off the record, that I should call the two Assistant U.S. attorneys to coordinate. If I didn’t show, the agents told me, the FBI would arrest me and transport me handcuffed and chained to Los Angeles where I would sit in jail before testifying to the Grand Jury.
I’m not the smartest guy in the world, but as I was informed I was not the target of the Federal prosecutors, I planned to be there as “commanded” after, of course, consulting with lawyers.
My two lawyers were good. When they heard the story the Grand Jury wanted, they immediately filed papers requesting a hearing before a federal judge.
You see, the Grand Jury was investigating my two former bosses at a horse racing track for bribery and myriad other criminal acts. I was subpoenaed because some of those bribed told the FBI that I gave them sealed envelopes stuffed with hundred dollar bills rewarding federal prison officials for providing special privileges to my bosses who were doing time in California’s Terminal Island and Lompoc federal prisons.
My two politically active Republican lawyers didn’t trust the FBI agents or the prosecutors to not go after me, so they informed the federal judge that I wouldn’t testify without a grant of immunity. The prosecutors and the FBI agents told the judge that I wasn’t a target of the Grand Jury. My lawyers responded with - 5th Amendment.
As required by the system, a Senate-confirmed Department of Justice official had to tell the judge that immunity was approved for my testimony.
My lawyers were smart, smarter than me.
Peter Navarro. I know him. He lived in San Diego, my town, and ran for Mayor, for City Council, for County Supervisor and for Congress over eight years. He pursued my support for years. He had me appear as a commentator on a Cable program he produced so I would support him in return. I didn’t. I opposed him every time he ran. He lost - every time.
In this case, we find that though Navarro thinks he’s one of the smartest people in the world, he isn’t. He told the press after he appeared in court that he would represent himself. He isn’t a lawyer.
He made an MSNBC television appearance and described his scheme as “The Green Bay Sweep.” The scheme outlined how President Trump could steal the presidency from Joe Biden. How? By ignoring December certified -- in December -- electoral college votes from several states.
Keeping the Congress of the United States from certifying the December 14th Electoral College vote for President on January 6, 2021, was the key. Interfering with that constitutional process is a federal crime.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) can easily put together a conspiracy case against Navarro if it wants for he has publicly described how he would have thwarted the Biden legal accession to the Presidency by conspiring with others to block the presidential transition thus “enabling” Trump to stay in office.
He wrote a self-published book containing all of the details of his plot “The Green Bay Sweep.”
His claim that he can’t testify because former President Donald J. Trump has exercised “executive privilege” doesn’t wash.
There can be no “executive privilege” if he has published the story in a book and discussed it on television for all to hear.
This “brilliant” Harvard (Rent Control) PhD, who is not a lawyer, political scientist, or historian, is best characterized by President Abraham Lincoln’s observation that anyone “who represents himself in court has a fool for a client.”
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, author and hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube, Facebook and on statewide cable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.