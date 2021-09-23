Mexicans are being attacked and killed by narcos in the State of Michoacan, northwest of Mexico City. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not doing anything about it. He has abandoned the people of Michoacan to ruthless narcos.
How? The President of Mexico is refusing to send troops in to help.
News from Mexico News Daily:
“Five men were decapitated after being murdered by Jalisco New Generation Cartel members. The powerful and notoriously violent cartel began an attack in the Tierra Caliente...on Tuesday evening and remained on the offensive late on Wednesday.”
An attack that lasted over 24 hours and the Mexican army never left its garrison because, officers say, they do not have orders from the secretary of defense and from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).
Mexicans are being slaughtered by narcos, and AMLO sits in Mexico City French-kissing the Cuban dictator and commending Communist Cuba for staving off 62 years of aggression by the bad government of the United States.
Meanwhile, the slaughter is going on all over the state of Michoacan.
The other day, my television producer and I had lunch in a seafood restaurant in Tijuana.
Tijuana, Baja California, like almost every Southern California city, is bursting with new people mostly from other parts of the country. So, I asked our teenage waitress where she was from. Michoacan she said. I asked her why she came to Tijuana, a city of over 2 million people expecting her to say, job, opportunity or something like that.
“I had to escape from the violence.”
She said half the people in her small town had either been killed or runoff by the narcos.
Her family escaped to Guadalajara, and they sent her to Tijuana to stay with relatives.
The people of Michoacan have little faith in President Lopez Obrador. They totally reject his “hugs not bullets” garbage and have started arming themselves. They have to fight back because the army refuses to come to their aid because, the people are told, they need orders from “above” to do so.
They need orders from the secretary of defense who can only get such an order from the president, the very man who appointed the secretary of defense who, like his boss, refuses to help a state of Mexico under siege.
Despite being newly armed, the locals are outgunned and outnumbered. The narcos even have “armored” cars and “technicals” (Pick-up trucks armed with .50-caliber machine guns) like Afghanistan’s Taliban.
An mobile and armored infantry regiment could protect the people, but they aren’t coming. They are locked up in garrisons polishing their shoes, thanks to the nationally imposed “hugs not bullets” standing order of the president now half way through his one-term presidency.
AMLO’s sellout to communism and dictatorship is blatantly clear in his official greeting to Cuba’s non-elected president on Mexican Independence Day.
AMLO statements regarding Cuba while his own Mexican citizens are being slaughtered:
“...No state has the right to subjugate another people, another country. ... Hopefully President Biden ... acts with nobility and puts an end to the policy of grievances against Cuba forever. ... It’s time for brotherhood, not confrontation.”
The truth, Mr. President: No state has the right to subjugate its own people, to deny freedom and liberty to its citizens.
AMLO: “I believe that the people of Cuba, for their fight in defense of the country’s sovereignty, deserve the prize of dignity.”
Mr. President, tell that to the families of the defenders of their homes in Michoacan whose heads were cut off; tell them the fight for dignity is worthwhile when the country refuses to protect its own citizens.
AMLO compliments the Cuban dictatorship while narcos slaughter his own people.
Way to go, Mr. President, Mexico will long remember you when you leave office in three years, That is, if Mexico as a sovereign country still exists.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy” and “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
