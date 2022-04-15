THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Stupid shill Republicans 2022

Admiration of Russia’s criminal dictator Vladimir Putin among American Republicans has plunged from a high in 2006 (37 percent) to a paltry 7 percent today. That is what the Pew Research Center concluded from its recent survey.
Some of these folks actually blame Ukraine for the current butchery that counts unarmed men, women and children among the bodies left behind by almost-defeated Russian soldiers. These people like Putin himself, insist that the war Russia has inflicted on Ukraine since Feb. 24 is the fault of “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine. Many insist that Ukraine has attacked Russian forces and Russian-speaking ethnics in Eastern Ukraine; that, in fact, Ukraine is responsible for the war, not Russia.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson wonders what American interests are involved and why should the United States supply Ukraine with any help? And does he still root for Russia in its so far failed conquest of Ukraine?
Donald Trump calls Putin a “genius” for invading Ukraine as if it was a mere extension of building up forces on the Ukraine border as a negotiating tool. Trump said on February 22 that Putin is a “very savvy” guy who “loves his country.”
North Carolina’s immature and childlike Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn says “Remember that Zelensky is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”
Wisdom from the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens – America’s best-known college dropout, told us on March 17: “President Zelensky is a very bad character who is working with globalists against the interests of his own people.”
If Trump returns to the Whitehouse, Candance would be his secretary of state, LOL!
Globalists are what ignorant people call people like me, for example, because I have flown 90,000 air miles between Los Angeles and the Middle East/South Caucasus in the past few years in order to inform Americans of the constant stressful relations among countries that either support or do not support Russia in its actions and goals.
The charming and brilliant Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on March 15 said: “NATO has been supplying the neo-Nazis in Ukraine with powerful weapons and extensive training on how to use them.”
As for this vacuous Republican, there is a court case looming that may prevent her from running for re-election because some citizens have filed a lawsuit based on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prevents insurrectionists and their supporters from running for federal office.
To wit: Section 3, 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States ratified on July 9, 1868 – “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President or Vice-President, or hold office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath , as a member of congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, OR GIVEN AID AND COMFORT TO THE ENEMIES THEREOF…”
A federal judge will decide in the coming days if the lawsuit will continue.
Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance – former U.S. Marine, turned “Hillbilly Elegy” author on Feb. 19: “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”
Tucker Carlson, recently, has been pushing a bogus Putin-directed claim that Russia had to invade because Ukraine was building bioweapons labs with help from … President Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Carlson, the model “useful idiot,” (of Vladimir Lenin’s day) continues to peddle his BS propaganda using questions to perform “useful idiot” chores on behalf of Vladimir Putin.
Returning to “useful idiot” No. 1 – former President Donald J. Trump – it should be noted that he appeared to many to want the United States to leave NATO, or to destroy NATO and flagrantly did nothing to stop the total destruction of the Syrian historical city of Aleppo by Russian generals leading the Russian troops, planes and artillery that destroyed Aleppo – a major city when Jesus walked the streets of Jerusalem.
Republicans like Carlson, Candace Owen, Trump, J.D. Vance and Marjorie Taylor Greene are more than “useful idiots,” they collectively represent a true cohort of stupidity that, though shrinking, is embarrassing to real Americans.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a United States Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy” and “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade,” and “A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
