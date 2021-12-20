THE CONTRERAS REPORT: The Fifth Amendment and Donald Trump

For those who have never read or studied the Constitution of the United States, those like Donald J. Trump, this is the Fifth Amendment as it applies to self-incrimination: “...nor shall (any person) be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself."
And, because no one shall be considered guilty just because they are charged with a crime, the presumption of innocence prevails.
So, the Fifth is rising in public view again. It is being invoked by a parade of former aides and friends of former president Donald J. Trump. They are availing themselves of the aforementioned amendment by pleading it.
They are refusing to honor subpoenas issued by the Select Committee of the House of Representatives, which is investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. They are refusing to testify or produce documents and communications relating to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
That day marked the first insurrection in the United States since Southern rebels bombarded Fort Sumter in South Carolina. That earlier insurrection lasted four years, during which 600,000 Americans died.
So far, some of those subpoenaed have claimed they are exempt from testifying because Trump is claiming “executive privilege,” while two are claiming the Fifth.
The Fifth became famous when I was too young to understand, in the late 1940s and early 1950s when it was invoked by Hollywood liberals that had been members of various Communist front groups during the 1930s. They were followed by people involved in the federal government, scholars and college professors suspected of Communist ties.
Televised hearings of the House Committee on Un-American Activities, of Senate hearings and hundreds of alleged “inquisition-like” investigations of college professors brought the Fifth Amendment into public view. It grew even more prominent when an Arizona criminal named Miranda was arrested and signed a confession that resulted after hours of interrogation during which he was never told he had a right to remain silent.
The Supreme Court ruled that anyone must be informed that they had the right to remain silent and that if they did say anything it could be used against them in court. Except, of course, the use of the Fifth was not to be construed as any admission of guilt of criminal action.
Here are the Trump associates that are stating their taking the Fifth Amendment if they are called to testify. Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and California lawyer John Eastman.
Clark was actively involved in trying to organize a legal coup in the Department of Justice by advocating the Department issue letters claiming election fraud in Georgia and that state authorities were to proclaim thus keeping Joe Biden from receiving the states’ electoral votes. There was a suggestion that higher officials be terminated by the president — including the acting attorney general — to replace them with Clark.
Eastman, who was the Republican candidate for Attorney General in California in 2018 and dean of the Chapman University Law School in California’s Orange County, composed two separate memos that allegedly outlined how the Vice President could engineer a legal coup against the Constitution by refusing to announce electoral votes from several states, including Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, all states Biden won.
Thus, Eastman wrote, Vice President Pence could then ask Republican legislators in those states to assign their own electors. Pence could then accept them and make Trump the winner of the contest he actually lost.
Because of the presumption of innocence we are supposed to abide by, no negative conclusions can be used by charging authorities, judges or juries to imply guilt when someone invokes the Fifth Amendment.
All intelligent Americans believe that, or should. There is a prominent American who disagrees. What else is new?
In September 2016, at a campaign rally in Iowa during his successful run for the presidency, Trump attacked some Hillary Clinton aides who took the Fifth in front of a congressional committee.
Trump said: “So there are five people taking the Fifth Amendment. Like you see on the mob, right? You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you are innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?"
Of course, typical of Donald Trump, he has used the Fifth himself. During a divorce deposition in 1990 he invoked it to avoid answering nearly a hundred questions.
Undoubtedly he will use it more in the immediate future.
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, political consultant and the author of “The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy,” “The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade” and,“A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump.” He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
