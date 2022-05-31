THE CONTRERAS REPORT: The truth shall set you free, except in Texas

The state of Texas shows the USA that our vaunted “Social Contract” doesn’t always work.
A massacre of 23 mostly Mexican-origin people by an assault rifle owned by a white racist/nationalist occurred in El Paso, Texas, three years ago. The killer drove over 600 miles to shoot the 23. The massacre made world headlines on that September Saturday. What’s happened since?
Nothing. Perpetrator – Patrick Wood Crusius – was peacefully arrested without a fight. The shooter went to jail. We’ve heard little since.
Crusius was charged by the U.S. Department of with over 90 counts including hate crimes, using a rifle to kill or attempting to kill people with a firearm.
Texas also charged him with numerous counts of murder, attempted murder, etc.
Neither the State of Texas or DOJ has set a court date during the two years and nine months since the September 2019 date of the massacre.
Texas state law enforcement is beyond terrible. It seems nothing has changed since its worst days a hundred years ago. In between 1910 and 1920 literally thousands of Mexican men, women and children were slaughtered in Texas by badge-wearing gun-toting Texans. They were supplemented by civilian murderers.
That decade is known as “La Matanza” – The Killing Era. To the thousands killed, throw in over 300 lynchings of Mexicans by private Texans.
In 1915 alone, Texas Rangers attacked and murdered an estimated three hundred Mexicans in the Rio Grande Valley. Rangers were referred to as “los diablos tejanos” – the Texas devils.
An entire Texas Ranger platoon was charged with many of the 1915 murders, they were fired and tried in a Texas court. All charges were dropped and no one was ever convicted of the hundreds of murders The Ranger platoon leader was allowed to rejoin the Rangers.
No one has ever been convicted of killing over 5,000 Mexicans in that decade.
On October 14, 2017, the state of Texas officially recognized the mass murders of “La Matanza” era for which no one ever went to prison.
And now, comes the massacre at Uvalde, Texas, home to 16,122 people in the last census (now 16,100 after 19 children, two adult teachers and one evil 18-year-old male were killed by gunfire; the latter was killed by several cops, Border Patrol agents and what has replaced the Texas Rangers, the Department of Public Safety).
The 23 died on May 25.
And, also on that day, the vaunted state of Texas suffered the humiliation of being classified in most of our eyes as incompetent clowns and quintessential “Keystone Kops.”
Their motto has to be what we used to chant in the Marine Corps – “When in trouble, when in doubt, run in circles, scream and shout.”
It seems everyone from the individual cops up to the governor of Texas were misinformed about what happened and at what time.
We know that 19 cops from various agencies stood around for over an hour while the shooter busied himself killing 10- to 11-year-old children.
We know that the ranking cop on site was the chief of school police (six officers) and that he decided to wait for a Border Patrol swat team to breach the school where the shooter was killing kids.
While the armed officers waited for over an hour, one little girl inside the school called 911 five times asking for police help. She called during the hour asking for help. We think she survived.
One off-duty Border Patrol Agent was getting a haircut in town when his wife called, telling him she was at the school and there was “an active shooter” there; he jumped from the barber chair, grabbed the barber’s shotgun and ran to the school where he rescued his wife, kid and several other children.
Good man.
Bad man: the one who decided to wait for an hour for help to arrive while 19 armed officers stood around listening to rifle shots that killed 19 children and two teachers.
DPS Director Steven C. McCraw: “A decision was made (to not attack). That was the wrong decision. Period.”
Really?
Raoul Lowery Contreras
