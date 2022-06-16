THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Truth Does Not Set Free Trump Supporters

Trump appointed politicos, lawyers and “gofers” are being joined by one common theme in the current January 6 Selective House Committee. Trump lies about losing the 2020 election.
Helping them is The Donald himself who has paid someone to compose a twelve page letter attempting to challenge what the Committee released in its two public hearings as of today.
The twelve page pronouncement by Trump’s paid writers do nothing to help the former President in resurrecting himself from what the committee is exposing.
Trump continues to lie. He continues to rip off his supporters who have thrown over $200 million at Trump to fight off the charges that Trump instigated and supported an attempt to bring to our shores a good old fashioned “coup.” To elucidate for Trump fans, that is pronounced coo (kuu), not cupe.
But enough about Trump. Grand and trial juries are in his future.
We need to concern ourselves with his hardcore followers, the very kind who participated in the coup attempt, support and believe in Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
The things that his supporters do is what rankles reasonable people.
For example, a Philadelphia Republican who shared responsibilities of election administration told the world that there was no fraud in the presidential election that his investigation found. Result: death threats were made against him and his family.
A Colorado county elections chief allowed illegal inspections and handling of election counting machines that was against state law to do.
Without even asking, one can bet that Congresswoman Liz Cheney receives death threats from Trump supporters because she has the guts to challenge Trump on everything having to do with his loss by millions of votes for reelection.
To properly gauge Trump supporters and to measure their reasonableness, one needs to look at comments and tweets these people post when someone criticizes Trump, or attacks him for being the liar he is, the conman he is, or the very first coup perpetrator in American Presidential history.
For example, I recently commented on a Trump lie in a conservative digital newsletter that drew a dozen or more responses to my signing off Semper Fi, “always loyal” as we U.S. Marines - present, past and future -- live by and proudly invoke with each other and for the public to see and hear.
One must remember that Donald J. Trump did not serve in the U.S. military for even one day. Neither did his father, his grandfather, who was expelled from Germany for refusing to serve, or either of Donald’s two sons and two daughters.
His supporters refuse to acknowledge those facts or that Trump lied in order to be declared unfit for military service for alleged “bone spurs” in one of his feet. Trump cannot remember which foot it was. Considering that he was draft eligible during the Vietnam War, one thinks that this man who avoided being drafted during that war would remember why and which foot was involved. He was later classified as eligible for service during a national emergency.
So what do his supporters do and say in rebuttal? They accuse me of being a liar and that I never served. They accuse me of “stolen valor.”
Oh really? I responded with details and my service number (this was way before the military switched to using Social Security numbers) which the Marine Corps still used when I entered in 1959. They call me a liar.
I offer to show them by DD-214, the official written document transferring me from “active duty” to “active reserves.” They still call me a liar.
Then they declare that my own words betray me; i.e. that “stolen valor” liars use details to perpetuate their lie.
The Trumpies reject the truth. Interestingly, most of these people never served themselves, like their messiah Donald J. Trump.
They believe his lies and criticize my truth.
On the day I walked into the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego on August 10th, 1959, I signed papers with my signature, Raoul Lowery, (Serial number) 1822025, Pvt. United States Marine Corps. Eight years later, my Honorable Discharge said the same except for the rank, it was higher.
Semper Fi, slackers!
Raoul Lowery Contreras is a U.S. Marine veteran, author and hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.
