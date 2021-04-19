THE CONTRERAS REPORT: War and Americans

On April 19, 1775, a few armed British subjects, 77 actually, met together in Lexington, Massachusetts Colony, to protect some “rabble-rousing” colonials who criticized the British government; treating them — Americans — as if they were different. They were also protecting a weapons cache collected by critics of his “Majesty” King George.
In a word, they were “discriminated” against as if they were conquered indigenous people scattered throughout the world.
The 77 colonials were commanded by “Captain” John Parker. Marching toward the colonials were 700 British soldiers sent to confiscate rumored weaponry and to arrest critics of the government.
Seven hundred soldiers on foot is not a secret. They were observed and word was sent from Boston to Lexington by messenger that is described in the “Midnight Ride of Paul Revere.”
“One if by land, two if by sea.”
Captain Parker, history tells us, told his men not to shoot first. If there was to be shooting, he wanted the British to fire first — if there was any shooting at all. When the 700 Red coated British soldiers arrived there was no shooting until, however, a shot was fired by an unknown shooter who has never been identified; British soldier or colonial “Minutemen?” No one knows or has ever known other than the shooter himself.
A shot was fired. It has been noted in history as “the shot heard round the world.”
Jumping forward 246 years, armed Americans are serving in dozens of countries around the world and have served “overseas” since the Spanish-American War in 1898, the American entry into “World War I” and entries into Mexico, the Caribbean and Central American countries of Haiti, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. These were interventionist military activities by the U.S. Marine Corps and in 1916 an actual invasion of Mexico by the U.S. Army.
Millions of words have been written about Americans serving worldwide after the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan. Today, with the Internet, words are instantly made available for the entire world to read about what Americans are doing where they are.
In Afghanistan, Americans are packing their gear and preparing to leave after fighting there for 20 years against an international pestilence called the Taliban that, more than 20 years ago, let the murderers of 3,000 plus Americans enjoy the national hospitality of a criminal regime that is poised to take over Afghanistan again.
There are pros and cons of what looks like Americans leaving Saigon (Vietnam) in 1975, two hundred years after Captain John Parker told his men to hold their fire. But there is no controversy over what the Captain told his men that lives and has lived for these past 246 years and, hopefully, will continue to live in the future.
Captain John Parker, the first American hero, on April 19, 1775, told his men of the British: “...if they mean war, let it begin here.”
To those timeless words, I add, If there is war, it must end with the unconditional defeat of those who attack Americans or our friends, not to end by slinking out of a theater of combat where Americans have died.
Freedom and liberty have a price. Eight of Captain Parker’s 77 men were killed on April 19, 1775.
Over a million Americans have since died in battles far from Lexington. Those deaths, however, must not be noted just as losses or the price for freedom and liberty for us and our friends; they must be noted as a continuing investment in freedom and liberty.
If anyone means to make war on freedom and liberty and their guardians, Americans, “...let it begin here.”
Raoul Lowery Contreras is the host of The Contreras Report – USA, The Contreras Report – Mexico and The Contreras Report – International Edition audio and video podcasts available at Youtube.com and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.