The friends have arrived

We had our furniture.
We had our clothes.
We had everything hooked up and running: electricity, computers, Wi-Fi, satellite television.
Still, our new house – which actually is an old house – lacked something to make it feel like home.
Last week that thing – or maybe more appropriately those many things – arrived at the new old home in the back of our pickup.
Yes, the book collection arrived, and within minutes of the books’ arrival I was placing those books into our newly constructed, custom-built bookcase. Yes, my multicolored paper friends were back, filling their vaunted place in our household.
Sometimes I just stand and look at the books. I’m that happy they are again with us. And I look at my books with pride and love.
Books are friends to me, and have been throughout my life. They’ve taken me places. They’ve taught me many things. They’ve made me think from perspectives other than my own. Books and my love of reading have allowed me to make a good living for most of my life from writing, which is not the hardest living in the world, and for that I’m eternally grateful to books.
People talk about what possessions they would take if a fire came bearing down on their home. I, of course, would take our dogs, but I don’t consider our dogs possessions. They’re family members. They own me more than I own them. Next I would take my computer, because I make my living from it and most of my own writing is on it. But I would make every effort, maybe put my life at risk, to take my books out of harm’s way.
Some people consider their house, car or some family heirloom as their most beloved possession. My book collection is my most beloved possession ... by far.
Now I’m sure there are some people out there saying. “Look at Mr. Writer Man acting all snobbish about how much he loves books.” I know we live in an idiocracy, and I can be as big an idiot as anyone else. I love football and TV, basketball and boxing, and I worshipped Gilbert Gottfried. But I love books, too.
While no one who knows me well would say I’m neat and organized, I’m both with my book collection, particularly with my fiction collection. My fiction books, mostly novels and short story collections, are in strict alphabetical order, and they went right back into that alphabetical order upon their placement in the new bookcase in the new old home.
There are some authors who take up disproportionate parts of my collection: renowned novelists Philip Roth, Richard Russo, T.C. Boyle, Colson Whitehead, Russell Banks, Cormac McCarthy, Maile Meloy, Michael Chabon, John Irving, James McBride, Jane Smiley, quirky/hilarious crime novelist Carl Hiaasen, quirky/hilarious supernatural/vampire/religious/God-only-knows-what-else novelist Christopher Moore, relatively young Irish novelist/short story writer/genius Kevin Barry, and novelist Donna Tartt, who doesn’t write many novels but the ones she writes are all really long and really good. The same could be said for the late David Foster Wallace, who wrote really long, really strange, but really good books. Of course Twain and Vonnegut, Steinbeck and London, Heller and Joyce are in the collection. Lately I’ve been reading everything by Tucson-based novelist Lydia Millet that I can get my mitts on.
We’re still missing about five boxes of books, the A’s through the Bo’s, and the Ma’s through the Ro’s, but those stranded friends will come to be with us after the next time we head to our storage locker in California. They will go into their alphabetical place in the bookcase as soon as they arrive here.
Then and only then, when all of my friends are here, will I finally feel fully at home in our new old house.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter and lecturer emeritus in writing and film at San Diego State University Imperial Valley. He can be reached at bmkofford@outlook.com.
